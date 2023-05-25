Friday Tips

Veil Of Shadows can strike Listed gold in the William Hill Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood.

She looked a filly full of potential when surprising an odds-on fellow Charlie Appleby charge in a Kempton novice back in February, charging home late on to prevail by a short head. Although that was something of a muddling race, the form has worked out well with the second, third and fourth all subsequent winners while Veil Of Shadows herself has posted a fine effort at Ascot.

Lining up in a mile novice, she again defied her status as Appleby's second string, coming home third behind the impressive Queen For You, beaten three lengths after taking a while to respond when the pace upped a couple of furlongs from home. The winner was just held at Listed level last week and Veil Of Shadows looks likely to thrive for a step up in trip as a daughter of Frankel out of a 10-furlong winner. Entered in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, this could be a perfect stepping stone to Group action next month. Klondike is similarly entered for the Royal meeting, holding an engagement in the King Edward VII Stakes.

His trainer William Haggas clearly holds him in some regard and the Galileo colt has done nothing wrong so far, winning on his only start to date at Newbury. He beat Banderas a head on that occasion, with the runner-up going on to Chester maiden glory, and Klondike looked to have plenty of improvement still to come. A half-brother to Queen's Vase winner Kemari, Klondike will in time surely excel over distances in excess of the 11 furlongs he faces here. Get Ahead is the pick in Haydock's EBF British Stallion Studs Cecil Frail Stakes. She posted a decent third at this level at Bath on her return, with a subsequent move up to Group Three company yielding no joy. However, she did not disgrace herself at all in the Palace House at Newmarket, finishing four lengths adrift of winner Vadream in sixth place on ground that was probably softer than ideal.

Her mark of 100 puts her firmly in the mix in this six-furlong contest on firmer terrain. Four Adaay has hit a groove in her last couple of starts and can keep her good form rolling in the F G Bond Of Marshfield Fillies' Handicap at Bath. She hit the bar on her second start of the year before building on that to claim a Kempton handicap in a cosy manner just nine days later. Her turf statistics are nowhere near as good as her all-weather efforts, but she won last year Nottingham off a mark of 74 at around this time of year, so she is one to consider off a perch that is still 1lb lower than that.

If Absolute Queen can settle a bit better than last time, Pontefract's Dreams Of Fleetwood Mac 21st July Maiden Handicap could be a nice opportunity. She was too keen on her seasonal bow, taking an early lead on soft ground on her first attempt at 10 furlongs before running out of petrol at the finish. At Worcester, Balko Saint can continue to thrive on summer ground in the Addisonrees Planning Consultancy Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS: BATH: 1.40 Al Tarfa, 2.15 Pink Lily, 2.50 The Liegeman, 3.25 Four Adaay, 4.00 Alaskan, 4.30 Notre Maison, 5.05 We're Reunited, 5.35 Eye Of The Water.

CURRAGH: 4.50 Guest Star, 5.25 Danvers Gold, 6.00 Bellaphina, 6.30 Subzero, 7.00 Maid To Shine, 7.30 Gambe Veloci, 8.00 Dandyville, 8.30 Relevant Range.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Moyet, 2.25 Tiger Bay, 3.00 VEIL OF SHADOWS (NAP), 3.35 Able Kane, 4.10 Klondike, 4.45 Angle Land, 5.20 Grandmaster Flash.

HAYDOCK: 2.05 Maghlaak, 2.40 Chic Colombine, 3.15 Get Ahead, 3.50 Fallen Angel, 4.25 Zouzanna, 5.00 Pearl Eye, 5.30 Dog Fox.

LIMERICK: 5.10 Second Intention, 5.45 Space Tourist, 6.15 Sixty Seconds, 6.45 Toon Town, 7.15 I Don't Get It, 7.45 Sheephaven Flyer, 8.15 Ivana.

PONTEFRACT: 6.25 Last Hoorah, 6.55 Ormolulu, 7.25 Expert Choice, 7.55 Crema Inglesa, 8.25 Absolute Queen, 8.55 Late Arrival.

WORCESTER: 5.40 Urabamba, 6.10 Balko Saint, 6.40 Footloose Man, 7.10 Ajp Kingdom, 7.40 Fine By Her, 8.10 Barely Famous, 8.40 Boundsy Boy.

DOUBLE: Veil Of Shadows and Klondike.