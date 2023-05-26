Saturday Tips

Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear can light up Haydock when he takes his chance in the Betfred-sponsored Sandy Lane Stakes.

The No Nay never colt had an almost all-conquering two-year-old season, winning the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, the Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh and the Phoenix Stakes at the same track - the latter by seven lengths, looking a superstar in the process. He was well-fancied for the 2000 Guineas as a result, but had an experience to forget in the first Classic of the season as he was hampered and finished lame in last place. That run can be discounted and now on returning to his favoured six-furlong trip he looks to be the horse to beat in a highly-quality field, with fast ground no inconvenience.

On the same card in the Temple Stakes it is James Tate's Royal Aclaim who can make a winning comeback. The four-year-old caught the eye when winning the Listed City Walls Stakes at York last season, though her return to the Knavesmire for the Nunthorpe was not as successful as she was sixth having started at the favourite. A subsequent run in Longchamp's Prix du Petit Couvert then resulted in a third-placed finish on her last run of the term.

Though taking to the track for the first time this year, the filly - who is held in the highest regard - won after over a year out of action between her two- and three-year-old seasons and does not look like the type that is liable to peak as a juvenile and fail to train on. Also at Haydock, Covey could easily prove a blot on the handicap off a mark of 90 in the Silver Bowl. Not seen as a juvenile, he bumped into the smart Zoology first time up at Southwell and has enjoyed two bloodless wins since. Mimikyu can kick off her campaign in style in the William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes at York.

John and Thady Gosden's charge made huge strides during her three-year-old campaign, winning a novice event at Haydock in June before hosing up off a mark of 86 in a Newmarket handicap the following month. Unsurprisingly her sights were quickly raised and while she made no impact on the Knavesmire when racing far too keenly in the Galtres Stakes, but she made amends next time when landing the Park Hill at Doncaster with ease. The mile-and-three-quarters trip on that occasion played to her strengths and she is best forgiven her final spin of the year when tried in Group One company on Champions Day at Ascot. Absolutelyflawless snapped a lengthy losing spell earlier this month and she can complete a quickfire double in the Chester Heritage Festival Fillies' Handicap on the Roodee.

She triumphed in her first two juvenile starts - including in the Lily Agnes at Chester - but lost her way a bit after that, with David Loughnane drawing stumps in August. Her seasonal bow did not inspire much confidence, coming home well beaten at Nottingham, but that race was a shade better than it looked as the winner has since gone on to Listed glory while Absolutelyflawless won a Wolverhampton handicap by a narrow margin. Raised 4lb for the win, she can kick on with her confidence riding high. Classic action is the order of the day at the Curragh, with Royal Scotsman poised for victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas. Paul and Oliver Cole's charge looked out of the top drawer when running Chaldean close in the Dewhurst last term and he was not unfancied for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

However, he did not enjoy an ideal passage on the Rowley Mile, racing a bit keenly early on and finding his route blocked at one point before staying on for third. He has to find half a length with runner up Hi Royal, but that does not look impossible given his troubled run.

SELECTIONS: CARTMEL: 1.40 Moon D'Orange, 2.15 Pearl Of The West, 2.45 Big Gangsta, 3.20 Champ De Gane, 3.55 Mister Bells, 4.30 Fidux, 5.05 Bright Sunbird.

CHESTER: 2.20 Sealine, 2.55 Edward, 3.35 Capone, 4.05 Street Kid, 4.40 Absolutelyflawless, 5.15 Orange Martini, 5.45 Zealandia.

CURRAGH: 1.20 City Of Troy, 1.55 Democracy, 2.30 Moss Tucker, 3.05 Ottilien, 3.40 Royal Scotsman, 4.15 Farnborough, 4.50 Brave Troop, 5.25 Dawn Session.

FFOS LAS: 5.55 Juggernaut, 6.25 Fanzio, 6.55 Feel The Pinch, 7.25 Gavin, 7.55 Platinumcard, 8.25 Miss Pearl, 8.55 Whatawit.

GOODWOOD: 1.30 Francesco Clemente, 2.05 Tafreej, 2.35 Hellfire Bay, 3.10 Courage Mon Ami, 3.45 Rogue Princess, 4.20 Tamilla, 4.55 Pure Angel.

HAYDOCK: 1.15 Thunder Ahead, 1.50 Mountain Road, 2.25 Covey, 3.00 LITTLE BIG BEAR (NAP), 3.30 Royal Aclaim, 4.10 Big R, 4.45 Gorak.

SALISBURY: 5.35 Serried Ranks, 6.10 Fair Wind, 6.40 Okami, 7.10 Sandrine, 7.40 Climate Precedent, 8.10 Khal, 8.40 Seal Of Solomon.

YORK: 1.35 Bicep, 2.10 The Line, 2.40 Bedford Flyer, 3.15 Mimikyu, 3.50 Harlem Nights, 4.25 Maximilian Caesar, 5.00 Open Mind.

DOUBLE: Little Big Bear and Royal Aclaim.