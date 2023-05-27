Sunday Tips

Raffle Ticket can extend his winning run to three in the Clarke Chase at Uttoxeter.

Mel Rowley's charge thrives on a sound surface, with all of his three victories coming on ground no slower than good to soft, so conditions should certainly be in his favour at the Staffordshire venue. The nine-year-old is only lightly raced so far having had just seven starts under rules, but he has made great strides in recent months, winning off a mark of 121 at Huntingdon in January before striking off a 5lb higher perch at Worcester earlier this month.

Racing over an extended two miles on the latter occasion, Raffle Ticket got a bit outpaced at one point but kept on strongly to take the victory in fine style. Moving back up to two and a half miles here is a positive and another 5lb rise might not be enough to anchor this progressive type. Bythesametoken can enjoy his moment in the spotlight in the Elliot Henderson Group Handicap Hurdle at Kelso.

Ross O'Sullivan's raider has hit the bar on his last two starts, stepping up markedly from a Wexford second in March to chase home Afadil in a better event at Ayr's Scottish Grand National meeting as a 50-1 shot. Raised 2lb for that effort, he would not need to find much more to strike gold here. Clody Flyer can make it two wins in three starts over obstacles in the William Hill Bookmakers Novices' Hurdle. A point-to-point winner in Ireland, he just missed out on his initial hurdles start at Wetherby before making short work of six rivals at Uttoxeter earlier this month. He showed a slight tendency to jump left despite winning by five and a half lengths, so going in that direction is a positive move.

Estacas looked a fair prospect when winning an Ascot bumper for Andreas Wohler back in 2021, but it took him a while to get off the mark for David Bridgwater after changing hands the following year. However, he finally struck gold for new connections when dropped to handicap company at Huntingdon in mid-May after a wind operation, running out a ready two-length winner at odds of 20-1. He has a 7lb rise to deal with in the Danny Bowers 50th Birthday Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell, but that is certainly not insurmountable.

Meditate was up against it on deep ground at Newmarket, but quicker conditions can yield an improved effort in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh. Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup winner was a well-beaten sixth behind Mawj on her first Classic quest, leaving her with a good bit of ground to find with the second-placed Tahiyra, who also beat her on soft in last year's Moyglare Stud Stakes. Better ground should aid her cause and hopefully she can settle a little better this time.

French raider Vadeni is the pick in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, despite a surprise defeat in the Prix Ganay on his reappearance last month. He finished just over a length behind the reopposing Bay Bridge when fourth on that occasion, but he looked in need of the run and is another who might prefer better ground.

SELECTIONS CURRAGH: 1.45 Matrika, 2.15 Petit Calvados, 2.45 Vadeni, 3.15 Jumbly, 3.50 Meditate, 4.25 Drumroll, 4.55 Eziva, 5.25 Ted Hastings.

FONTWELL: 1.40 Not Long Left, 2.10 Systemic, 2.40 Jigginstown King, 3.10 Estacas, 3.45 Barrowmount, 4.15 Auld Sod, 4.50 Prince Cleni.

KELSO: 2.30 Clody Flyer, 3.00 Exit To Where, 3.35 Bythesametoken, 4.05 The Blame Game, 4.40 Bilboa River, 5.15 Slievegar, 5.45 Hard As Nails.

UTTOXETER: 2.20 Martello Sky, 2.50 Manimole, 3.25 Brianna Rose, 3.55 RAFFLE TICKET (NAP), 4.30 Park Hill Dancer, 5.05 Hilltown, 5.35 Sarsons Risk.

Double: Raffle Ticket and Clody Flyer.