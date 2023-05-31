Thursday Tips

Charlie Johnston can set himself up for a big weekend by saddling Knightswood to victory in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap at Ripon.

Johnston will be represented by Dubai Mile in the Betfred Derby on Saturday and Knightswood looks to have a very solid chance of giving the yard a nice boost if anywhere near his best. Part of the thinking is that when the ground rides quick at Ripon, the undoubted best place to be on races over the round course is in front, as pursuers find it hard to make up ground over the famous ridges and if the one in the lead gets a freebie, they are hard to catch. Joe Fanning is among the best at getting the fractions right on the front end, as he showed on Urban Sprawl at Goodwood on Saturday, and it is hoped similar tactics are applied on Knightswood.

Rated 88 after winning his first two starts at three, he ran very well behind Missed The Cut to be sixth in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot. The handicapper was slow to relent last term following several defeats but down to a mark of 74 now, having shown a bit more last time out and with the potential to dominate in a small field, he rates a strong selection. David and Nicola Barron's Baryshnikov was a little short of room at a crucial stage in Monday's Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar but finished full of running, so it is no surprise to see him back out again quickly.

He ended up finishing third behind the classy Oveido, but this course-and-distance winner is clearly beginning to look very well handicapped off 2lb lower than his last winning mark at Chester last season. There are two impeccably-bred Godolphin newcomers in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Yarmouth. Charlie Appleby runs Inner City, a Dubawi colt out of Urban Fox, a Group One winner for William Haggas, who cost 1.1million guineas. But Saeed bin Suroor's Royal Army is perhaps of even more interest being by Appleby's Derby winner Masar out of Punctilious, who was a Yorkshire Oaks winner for Bin Suroor.

Because he won the Derby, it can sometimes be forgotten Masar was quite an early juvenile, winning at Goodwood in May before finishing third in the Chesham, so it is not as if Royal Army was destined to be a late bloomer. Punctilious also won her first two starts at two for Michael Jarvis and was third in Ouija Board's Oaks. She has also produced Military March, who won his first two outings, was fourth in the Guineas and among the favourites for the Derby before injury prevented him reaching his potential. Another beautifully bred runner at the coastal track is Johnston's King Of The Plains, who should take all the beating in the Moulton Nurseries Maiden Stakes.

By the late Roaring Lion out of Golden Lilac, a French 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner for Andre Fabre, he made a nice debut when third at Chester, beaten just a length, and he can be expected to improve. Garner could be another shrewd purchase for Hambleton Racing and Archie Watson. Having won for the late Queen last year when trained by the Charltons, he was bought for just 30,000 guineas and he should be able to defy a penalty in the bet365 Restricted Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Richard Fahey's Mauna Loa looks the one to beat in the Newby Cross EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Carlisle if, as expected, she improves for her promising debut. Fourth of 12 at Thirsk, she was only beaten a length and while it is surprising to see her over five furlongs again, Fahey clearly thinks she has the speed for it.

SELECTIONS: CARLISLE: 5.50 Mauna Loa, 6.20 Dawn Charger, 6.50 Purple Lady, 7.25 Golden Move, 7.55 Detective, 8.30 B Associates, 9.00 Graces Quest.

FAIRYHOUSE: 4.25 Love Mocha, 4.55 Brewel Hill, 5.30 Den Of Iniquity, 6.00 Sierra Nevada, 6.30 Kings Time, 7.00 Jackie Brown, 7.35 Catherine Chroi, 8.05 Gallow Hill.

LINGFIELD: 2.12 Struck Gold, 2.42 Garner, 3.12 Victors Dream, 3.42 Business, 4.12 Daphne May, 4.42 This Ones For Fred, 5.12 Russian Rumour.

MARKET RASEN: 5.40 Woodie Flash, 6.10 Carrarea, 6.40 Lenebane, 7.10 Ashington, 7.45 Friary Rock, 8.15 Victory Echo, 8.45 Hot Fizzy Lizzy.

RIPON: 2.20 Pretty Crystal, 2.50 Gold Guy, 3.20 Tele Red, 3.50 KNIGHTSWOOD (NAP), 4.20 Baryshnikov, 4.50 Glendown, 5.22 Giselles Izzy.

ROSCOMMON: 2.05 Thia, 2.35 Alfarida, 3.05 Capuchinero, 3.35 Pivotal Trigger, 4.05 Banned, 4.35 Rattle And Hum, 5.05 Notturno.

YARMOUTH: 2.00 Eyes, 2.30 Royal Army, 3.00 Twilight Guest, 3.30 King Of The Plains, 4.00 Bling On The Music, 4.30 Giant, 5.00 Masterclass. DOUBLE: Knightswood and King Of The Plains.