Saturday Tips

Arrest can get the hearts of his supporters racing as he bids to give Frankie Dettori the perfect Epsom swansong by triumphing in the Betfred Derby.

Twice a winner of the premier Classic twice aboard Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015), the 52-year-old's career is tailor-made for Hollywood scriptwriters and he can have his blockbuster ending on the Surrey Downs. The most recent of Dettori's two Derby triumphs came for trainer John Gosden, who along with son Thady, is responsible for preparing Arrest for his date with destiny on Saturday.

And the signs are promising judged on what the son of Frankel has shown so far. Always held in the highest of regard by the team at Clarehaven, the colt built on a third-placed debut to score twice at a mile before tackling a Group One assignment in his final start of the season, when beaten a short-head by the reopposing Dubai Mile over 10 furlongs in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. That performance highlighted Arrest's Classic potential and he looked much more the finished article on his seasonal reappearance at Chester when blitzing the field in the Chester Vase.

Dettori kicked for home early on the Roodee and with stamina assured, plus a pleasing track reconnaissance complete during a recent gallops morning, Derby number three could be about to head the way of racing's retiring hero. There could be further success for the Gosdens on the Surrey Downs with Torito, who makes his handicap bow in the Betfred Lester Piggott Handicap. The Kingman three-year-old held a Derby entry for most of the spring and that race must have come into calculations when shedding his maiden tag with a promising run at Nottingham in April.

He went on to push Derby contender Artistic Star close in a hot Sandown novice event recently and now steps into the handicap ranks off a mark of 95, with the potential to rate a good bit higher. The action kicks off with the Betfred Diomed Stakes where Kolsai can land a blow for trainer Roger Varian. A likeable colt, he was not disgraced in second behind Canberra Legend in the Feilden Stakes on his return and had no luck at all in running when again runner-up at Goodwood last time. He arguably would still have finished second best to Cicero's Gift even with a clear passage then, but that rival looks a Group race performer and there is a lot to like about Kolsai's form this season as he receives plenty of weight from older rivals this time.

Roman Mist can go two places better than last year's third to take home the Princess Elizabeth Stakes trophy in the race that follows the Derby. She was beaten just shy of two lengths in this 12 months having attempted to make all, but she produced what could be classed as a career best when winning the Conqueror Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood on her first outing for Archie Watson to give hope front-running tactics could pay off on this occasion. Track specialist Caius Chorister makes plenty of appeal in the Rio Ferdinand Foundation Northern Dancer Handicap, especially with Ryan Moore's name appearing against David Menuisier's filly.

She progressed at a rate of knots last season, winning five times on the bounce before that run came to an end in the Melrose at York. Her run following that in Longchamp Listed head was better than the bare result may suggest and the four-year-old showed she could still be on an upwards curve when just touched off over course and distance on her return to action on soft ground in April. Slow ground would not have been to Caius Chorister's liking then, but with conditions set to be much more in her favour this time, she is backed to continue her Epsom love affair. There is Listed action north of the border at Musselburgh, where the Richard Hannon-trained Heredia can claim the Edinburgh Gin Queen Of Scots Fillies' Stakes.

SELECTIONS: DONCASTER: 2.15 Wannabe Brave, 2.50 Jiwin, 3.25 Resolute Man, 4.00 Chronograph, 4.35 Shimmering Sands, 5.10 Wildfell, 5.40 Close Quarters.

EPSOM: 12.50 Kolsai, 1.30 ARREST (NAP), 2.10 Roman Mist, 2.45 Zuffolo, 3.20 Live In The Moment, 3.55 Torito, 4.30 Caius Chorister, 5.05 Haymaker.

HEXHAM: 1.05 Buto, 1.45 Universal Folly, 2.20 Les's Legacy, 2.55 Waitara, 3.30 No Regrets, 4.05 Our Marty, 4.40 Royal Mer.

LINGFIELD: 5.35 Gallimimus, 6.10 Appier, 6.40 Mariamne, 7.10 Gone, 7.40 Lady Of Anjou, 8.10 Bantry, 8.45 Michaels Choice.

LISTOWEL: 2.25 Elliptical, 3.00 Coumshingaun, 3.35 Rock Etoile, 4.10 Perfect Poise, 4.45 Roman Hands, 5.15 Lightupthesky, 5.50 Fernao.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.15 Laertes, 1.50 Liamarty Dreams, 2.30 Ponga, 3.05 Heredia, 3.40 Lion Of War, 4.15 Rory, 4.50 Laakhof.

STRATFORD: 5.45 VE Day, 6.15 Pawpaw, 6.50 Presenting Yeats, 7.20 Blaze A Trail, 7.50 Scudamore, 8.20 Captain Tommy, 8.55 Miss Fedora.

TRAMORE: 5.30 Hope Des Blins, 6.00 Rule Of June, 6.30 Katou, 7.00 Depeche Mo, 7.30 Emily In Paris, 8.00 Sovereign Duke, 8.30 Marvel Star.

WORCESTER: 2.00 Sir Jack West, 2.35 Kakamora, 3.10 Johnny Blue, 3.45 Pure Theatre, 4.20 Bannister, 4.55 Ruler Legend, 5.25 The Gooner. DOUBLE: Arrest and Caius Chorister.