Wednesday Tips

Lmay is bred to thrive for stepping up in trip and can open her account at the third time of asking in the BetVictor Proud Partners Of Newbury Racecourse Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Newbury.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, connections will be wanting something to show for their initial outlay of 650,000 guineas. She cost so much because she is a daughter of Frankel and closely related to the St Leger winner Logician. Because there is so much stamina in the pedigree, it was pleasing to see her show plenty of speed on her debut at Haydock in April when second over a mile.

Upped to 10 furlongs next time at Newbury, she was thrown in at the deep end into Listed company and she actually moved into contention against some classy fillies. Ultimately Warm Heart and Bluestocking proved too good for her on the day, but there is no denying she possesses plenty of quality. That race should have done her the world of good and back in calmer waters, as long as she stays, it is difficult to see her being beaten. Richard Hannon's juveniles tend to improve markedly from their first run to their second, so Son is of great interest in the second division of the Get A Run For Your Money At BetVictor Maiden Stakes.

The son of Too Darn Hot finished a very creditable third of five on debut, beaten just over a length when a relatively unconsidered 12-1 chance. He put in a very Hannon-like debut, running on strongly in the closing stages, suggesting he would very much be of interest next time out. Roger Varian's Eximious can strike in the Watch Last Fan Standing On You Tube Fillies' Handicap. Second to the now 91-rated Poetic Union on debut, she won easily at Salisbury on her next start before being upped in class. She ran in the Rockfel and was only a 12-1 shot against the likes of the now-retired Commissioning, but it all proved a bit much.

The handicapper has given her a chance with an opening mark of 87, though, and she is expected to oblige. Karl Burke's newcomer Beautiful Diamond catches the eye in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Nottingham. She only cost 30,000 guineas as a yearling, which rose to £360,000 at the breeze-ups in April. Burke has his best ever team of juveniles and will head to Ascot with just about the strongest hand amongst the UK-based trainers and should this filly oblige, it would be no surprise to see her turn up in the Queen Mary. Tom Clover's Rogue Sea has a pedigree that suggests she should be running in Classics, not the Yorkshire Accountants Ripon Restricted Novice Stakes at Ripon and while that ship has sailed, she can still have a decent career. A winner on debut at Yarmouth, she was brushed aside by Sir Michael Stoute's Perfuse next time out when trying to concede a penalty.

By Sea The Stars and out of Tarfasha, a Group Two winner who was second in the Oaks, she could come into her own with more racing. Stoute's Prepense can follow up her win at Newmarket in April in the More Price Boosts Races At Unibet Fillies' Handicap. The Kingman filly was second twice before winning with possibly more than the half a length in hand the form book says. A mark of 85 is no gimme, but at least gives her a chance to be competitive, although stall 11 makes things tougher.

SELECTIONS: CURRAGH: 5.00 Diego Velazquez, 5.30 Alabama, 6.00 Scarlett O'Hara, 6.30 Run Ran Run, 7.00 White Caviar, 7.30 First Gentleman, 8.00 Lady Arwen, 8.30 Bumble Bee Bet.

KEMPTON: 5.15 Airshow, 5.50 Whoop Whoop, 6.20 Botanical, 6.50 Orchid Bloom, 7.20 Lunatick, 7.50 Prepense, 8.25 Moving Light, 9.00 Eagle Court.

NEWBURY: 2.00 Without Flaw, 2.35 Short Circuit, 3.10 Son, 3.45 Hydration, 4.20 Eximious, 4.55 LMAY (NAP), 5.25 Saligo Bay, 5.55 Intricacy.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.50 Basford, 2.25 Dancila, 3.00 Investment Manager, 3.35 Energy Two, 4.10 Dancingontheedge, 4.45 Balko Saint, 5.20 Gregorian Diamond.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.15 Graffiti, 2.50 Beautiful Diamond, 3.25 Isle Of Dreams, 4.00 Heroism, 4.35 Bashful Boy, 5.10 Abu Royal, 5.45 Trojan Truth.

RIPON: 5.37 Alghalib, 6.10 Rogue Sea, 6.40 Laser Guided, 7.10 Ribkana, 7.40 Twelfth Knight, 8.15 Lord Caprio, 8.45 Albegone. DOUBLE: Lmay and Beautiful Diamond.