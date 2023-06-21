Royal Ascot Day Three Tips

Those willing to take a leap of faith with Subjectivist can be rewarded in the Gold Cup on day three at Royal Ascot.

The six-year-old looked the new staying superpower when scorching to a five-length victory in this contest in 2021, with Stradivarius toiling back in fourth. However, connections' joy was short-lived as Subjectivist then suffered a tendon injury which looked likely to end his promising career.

The son of Teofilo was off the track for 618 days before returning to action in Riyadh in February, when he gave himself no chance of a dream return for trainer Charlie Johnston when racing far too keenly before weakening in the finish under top-weight in a richly-endowed handicap heat.

Given another chance to shine in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, Subjectivist was again eager to get on with matters and eventually had to settle for a five-length third behind the reopposing Broome. That run showed he might just retain his old ability though, as he finished best of those to race prominently and, in an open-looking year, it could pay to side with a horse who is proven over course and distance at Group One level.

Elite Status lived up to his name with a fine National Stakes win and can again show his rivals a clean pair of heels in the Norfolk Stakes. A three-length winner on debut for Karl Burke at Doncaster, he rocketed home by five lengths at Sandown in what was a quick time on the night. This Group Two is obviously another notch up the ladder, but this Havana Grey colt has looked a pretty striking runner.

Al Asifah made short work of an admittedly average Listed contest at Goodwood, but it was impossible not to be impressed with the manner of her six-and-a-half-length verdict. She quickly went clear when asked over a mile and a quarter and the extra two furlongs of the Ribblesdale Stakes should hold few fears.

Owner Shadwell and trainers John and Thady Gosden felt she merited supplementing for this Group Two contest and while a relatively swift return is an unknown factor, she looked a filly out of the top drawer.

Caernarfon steps back to Group Three company in the Hampton Court Stakes following two fine efforts in Classics. Fourth in the 1000 Guineas, albeit beaten 10 lengths, was supplemented by an excellent effort to be beaten just two lengths by Soul Sister when third in the Oaks.

It looked as though Jack Channon's filly might even win the Epsom Classic at one point before she was collared in the final two furlongs, so it may be the mile and a quarter she faces here is actually her ideal trip. Taking on the colts is clearly a big ask, but her fillies' allowance puts her well ahead once her top rating of 112 is also taken into account.

There are some fiendishly difficult handicap contests to get stuck into at the Berkshire venue, with the King George V Stakes possibly heading home with the Gosdens. They field two for owner Anthony Oppenheimer and preference is for Burglar, who has won two of his three outings, most recently scoring at Redcar.

Docklands hacked up over the Britannia course and distance last month and even a 14lb hike might not stop him here, while Croupier returned to form at York on his latest appearance and can go close again in the closing Buckingham Palace Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

ROYAL ASCOT: 2.30 Elite Status, 3.05 Burglar, 3.40 Al Asifah, 4.20 SUBJECTIVIST (NAP), 5.00 Docklands, 5.35 Caernarfon, 6.10 Croupier.

CHELMSFORD: 1.30 Summer Bay, 2.05 Munificent, 2.40 Pourquoi, 3.15 Madame Fenella, 3.50 Shockwaves, 4.30 Rock Chant, 5.05 Nikovo.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 4.40 Aird, 5.10 Dramatic Entrance, 5.45 Turbine, 6.15 Zero Fighter, 6.50 Dawn Session, 7.20 Shining Aitch, 7.50 Teorie, 8.20 Mon Coeur.

LINGFIELD: 5.50 Aces Wild, 6.25 El Bodon, 7.00 Mr Fayez, 7.30 No News, 8.00 Protest Rally, 8.30 Philos, 9.00 Streetstorm.

RIPON: 1.45 Valley Of Flowers, 2.15 Swiftly, 2.50 Indian Sounds, 3.25 Significantly, 4.05 Edwina Sheeran, 4.45 Sir Jock Bennett, 5.15 Barrolo.

UTTOXETER: 5.25 Fortunate Fred, 6.00 Chancer Dancer, 6.35 Gold In Doha, 7.10 Gats And Co, 7.40 Blue Shark, 8.10 Arbennig, 8.40 Baby Jane.

DOUBLE: Subjectivist and Al Asifah.