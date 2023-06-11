Monday Tips

Painite could book her slot on Amo Racing's Royal Ascot teamsheet by taking the GSI Fire Protection British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Windsor.

Trained by Richard Hannon, the daughter of Eqtidaar was pitched in against the colts on debut at Nottingham and came out of it shaping like the best horse in the race, despite a lack of experience perhaps costing her top spot. The £120,000 breeze-up buy was beaten half a length by a fair operator from Clive Cox's stable and considering that handler's proficiency with juvenile stock, there is no disgrace in finishing second. She produced some great late work once the penny dropped at Colwick Park and back among her own sex, she could prove a tough nut to crack this time. John and Thady Gosden's Apolo was another to catch the eye first time out and the 625,000 guineas purchase returns to the scene of his encouraging racecourse bow looking to build on that fourth-placed effort.

The strapping son of Kingman, who is a half-brother to Group One-winner Snow Lantern, was slowly away and plenty green in the early stages on that occasion. However, the Clarehaven team are in much better form now and sure to have not been fully drilled ahead of his first appearance, he could take the necessary step forward here in the Install Electrical Contractors Novice Stakes. Swayze strutted to success at Haydock last time out and although now faced with a career high rating, could take some pegging back in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap if in the same form.

William Muir and Chris Grassick's charge thrived for fast summer ground then and with the weather set fair, conditions appear perfect for another bold bid. There could be further success for the Muir and Grassick team on the card when Unlimited Data lines up half an hour later in the eventmasters.co.uk Handicap. Having ended 2022 with a win at Wolverhampton, he made a winning return at Dunstall Park last month and now switches to turf in search of the hat-trick. In the concluding cvmgroup.co.uk Handicap, Mr Freedom can continue his good run for Sheena West. The four-year-old has become a more than handy dual-purpose performer over the last 12 months, with notable highlights including going close at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He made a winning return to the Flat at Lingfield and rated just 6lb higher here, could remain ahead of the handicapper as he continues on his upwards curve.

Some handy sprinters have won Pontefract's Mr Wolf Sprint Handicap over the years and Craig Lidster's Caesars Pearl could be one that is heading in the right direction. Second in three of his four outings this term, he was headed late over course and distance on his penultimate outing and looks up to the task of winning off his current figure. Flint Hill has been a regular in the Tony Bethell Memorial Handicap, winning off a mark of 66 in 2021 before finishing a close-up fourth off 5lb higher 12 months ago. The seven-year-old splits the difference off a rating of 69 on this occasion, but he arrives on the back of a confidence-boosting victory at Catterick and it is fair to say that Ruth Jefferson's charge knows every blade of turf at the Yorkshire track. There could be further joy for the Jefferson team over the jumps at Southwell where Miss Wachit could represent plenty of value in the Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap Chase.

Although some of her most recent efforts leave a little to be desired, the best two performances of her career have come at this venue and with the handicapper giving her a glimmer of hope, there is a chance the tight turns of Rolleston can spark the seven-year-old into life. A more solid option at the Nottinghamshire venue is Madiba Passion, who romped to victory at Huntingdon and is just 3lb higher in the Download Fitzdares For Free Race Streaming Handicap Chase, while Shandancer has been knocking on the door and could get his moment in the spotlight in the Royal Ascot Form Study On attheraces Maiden Hurdle.

SELECTIONS: LINGFIELD: 2.00 Dovena, 2.30 Obama Army, 3.00 Eton College, 3.30 Invincible Tiger, 4.00 Imperial Dream, 4.30 King Of Speed, 5.00 Mojeyrr.

PONTEFRACT: 6.00 Soul Seeker, 6.30 Helga Brandt, 7.00 La Pulga, 7.30 Flint Hill, 8.00 Iron Sheriff, 8.30 Caesars Pearl, 9.00 Pearl Eye.

ROSCOMMON: 4.38 Hercule Du Seuil, 5.13 Popong, 5.48 Knocknacree, 6.18 Up And Out, 6.48 Be My Hero, 7.18 Pink In The Park, 7.48 The Big Chap, 8.18 Hopkins.

SOUTHWELL: 2.15 Stepney Causeway, 2.45 Miss Wachit, 3.15 Madiba Passion, 3.45 Shandancer, 4.15 Mrs Kinsella, 4.50 Nadim, 5.25 Having A Barney.

WINDSOR: 5.08 My Genghis, 5.40 PAINITE (NAP), 6.10 Elraaed, 6.40 Apolo, 7.10 Swayze, 7.40 Unlimited Data, 8.10 Noble Masquerade, 8.40 Mr Freedom. DOUBLE: Painite and Swayze.