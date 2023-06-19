Royal Ascot Day One Tips

Inspiral can get Frankie Dettori's final Royal Ascot off to the best possible start in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly got the Italian out of a bit of a hole 12 months ago when coming from an unpromising position to win the Coronation Stakes. That was just about the only thing that went right for Dettori all week at a place he normally excels at.

A few high-profile reverses meant the Gosdens and Dettori even briefly endured arguably the most famous "sabbatical" in sporting history, but that was over almost before it had began and Dettori was back on Inspiral at Newmarket just three weeks later in the Falmouth Stakes. She was surprisingly turned over there by Prosperous Voyage, the filly Dettori partnered to victory on his final ever ride at Epsom recently.

Inspiral went on to prove that form was all wrong, with John Gosden claiming after such a huge effort at Ascot, she probably bounced at Newmarket so soon after her first run of the season. That holds credence as she not only got back to her best next time in the Prix Jacques le Marois, she beat the boys and turned the tables in no uncertain terms with Prosperous Voyage almost seven lengths away.

Bogged down in the ground on Champions Day, it is a brave call to keep her in training but the noises emanating from Newmarket are impossible to ignore and we know how well she goes fresh.

Highfield Princess is another who is no stranger to taking on the colts and geldings. It is quite incredible to think she is running in the King's Stand given she won the Buckingham Palace Handicap over seven furlongs off a mark of 92 just two years ago. Her progress since has been nothing short of incredible, winning the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five last season before going close at the Breeders' Cup.

In her comeback over six furlongs at York, she travelled the best before being run down late and this return to five should be perfect, even with a strong overseas contingent.

The St James's Palace Stakes threatens to be one of the highlights of the week with both the English and Irish Guineas winners, the French Guineas runner-up and the unbeaten Cicero's Gift. It might just be worth taking a chance on Mostabshir for the Gosdens, though.

A late maturer at two, he won his only start by four lengths in November before being brough back for the Craven in the spring. Unfortunately that all just came too soon in his education and he possibly failed to handle Newmarket because he looked a different proposition at York next time out.

Carrying a penalty, he was in a different league to his rivals, winning by an eased-down five lengths, catching his connections on the hop. Already the form looks strong, with the second and fourth coming out and winning their next races and Mostabshir could just go under the radar.

There have been some very smart two-year-olds out so far this season but few look better than Aidan O'Brien's River Tiber, who should justify favouritism in the Coventry Stakes. A 10-length winner over five and a half furlongs on his debut, he was surprisingly dropped down to five furlongs next time out and it was no surprise the final furlong was his strongest. He threatens to improve greatly for the step up to six furlongs and this 480,000 guineas purchase rates as the day one banker.

Calling The Wind was a length and a quarter away from winning the Queen Alexandra last year in third, having been second the year before, and the slightly shorter trip in the Ascot Stakes may suit him. Billy Loughnane has been booked, which is a huge positive, and he ran a perfectly respectable race to be sixth in the Chester Cup last time out.

It could be a memorable first day for the Gosdens as they also hold very strong claims in the Wolferton Stakes with Francesco Clemente. He was beaten a neck by King Of Conquest at Goodwood but lost more ground than that when going extremely wide on the final bend. He still has untapped potential.

Vauban is all the rage for the Copper Horse Handicap, but having chased State Man and Constitution Hill all season, that might not be the best preparation. Instead a speculative play on the in-form Ed Bethell's Chillingham is the recommendation.

Away from Ascot, the best bet may be at Thirsk in the shape of Richard Fahey's Kintaro. A very promising fourth of 12 on debut at York, he was third in a decent race at Chester on his reappearance and attempts to break his duck in the Peter Fairhurst Memorial EBF Novice Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

ROYAL ASCOT: 2.30 Inspiral, 3.05 RIVER TIBER (NAP), 3.40 Highfield Princess, 4.20 Mostabshir, 5.00 Calling The Wind, 5.35 Francesco Clemente, 6.10 Chillingham.

BEVERLEY: 5.40 Sahara Kitten, 6.15 Sub Rosa, 6.45 How Bizarre, 7.15 California Gem, 7.45 Crown Princess, 8.15 Hostelry, 8.45 Sun Festival.

BRIGHTON: 6.00 Street Parade, 6.30 Soveraine, 7.00 Big Time Maybe, 7.30 Film Star, 8.00 Whistledown, 8.30 Cloudy Rose, 9.00 Spirit Warning.

STRATFORD: 2.40 Genever Dragon, 3.15 Titanium Moon, 3.50 Carrigeen Kampala. 4.30 Too Friendly, 5.10 Go Fox, 5.45 Do It For Thy Sen.

THIRSK: 1.50 South Parade, 2.20 Time's Eye, 2.55 Prospering, 3.30 Devilwala, 4.10 Kintaro, 4.45 Lotus Rose, 5.25 Gastronomy.

WEXFORD: 1.40 Changing The Rules, 2.12 Saldier, 2.47 Room To Roam, 3.22 I A Connect, 4.00 Oscer Romero, 4.37 Whacker Clan, 5.17 Rule Of June.

DOUBLE: River Tiber and Inspiral.