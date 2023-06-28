Thursday Tips

Lattam could prove to be well ahead of the assessor in the Jenningsbet In Kippax Seaton Delaval Handicap at Newcastle.

Trained by William Haggas he was expertly placed to win first time out this season in the Irish Lincolnshire, bagging a huge pot on just his fifth ever run. That success was pretty last-gasp, with Chris Hayes delivering him right on the line to beat a hardened handicapper in Saltonstall.

Haggas went to Ireland as Lattam needs cut in the ground, which he had on his most recent outing at Newbury in the Spring Cup. He had no excuse when beaten into second that day as the 2/1 favourite, and on the face of it being beaten three and a half lengths you may have thought the handicapper had hold of him on a mark of 92.

However, the winner of that race was none other than Jimi Hendrix, revitalised by first-time blinkers there and he made a mockery of a mark of 94. That was no surprise really as last week he still looked well treated when beating stablemate Sonny Liston by two lengths in the Royal Hunt Cup off 103. Taking that into account Lattam faced a pretty tough ask at Newbury so ever with an extra 2lb, he looks the one to beat despite racing on the all-weather for the first time. His sire Lope De Vega's progeny operate at an impressive 40 per cent on artificial surfaces.

James Fanshawe's Maso Bastie has passed up several entries in recent weeks so the hint must be taken that he is running in the Jenningsbet In Belmont Handicap. The Churchill gelding was fourth on his debut at Kempton last year before breaking his duck by a short head at Lingfield a month later in December.

Clearly a late developer, he reappeared at Nottingham in May, defying a penalty from Tempered Soul, and it is the exploits of that one that make a mark of 87 for Maso Bastie look very lenient indeed. Tempered Soul was in receipt of 9lb from Maso Bastie when going down by a head then bolted up next time out at Chelmsford before not being disgraced in a Listed race at Goodwood, won by none other than Queen's Vase winner Gregory. Raised to a mark of 90, he outran his 66-1 odds in the Britannia last week when fifth to Docklands. Maso Bastie does look very well treated off 87.

Cheeky Blimey made a very pleasing debut and can take the next step in the Black Type Accountancy EBF 'Confined' Restricted Novice Stakes at Newmarket. A Marco Botti-trained son of Ribchester, he was fourth of 15 at Leicester, only getting caught for third right on the line. The winner, Andrew Balding's Bits And Bobs, went close to defying a penalty next time out so the form looks decent.

Premiere Beauty must have been a hard horse for the handicapper to assess. Stuart Williams' filly was an 80/1 winner at Yarmouth last season before being outclassed in the Listed Bosra Sham Stakes. On her seasonal return and handicap debut she was a fair third at Haydock off 76 and can take a step forward in the Newmarket Racecourses Supporting Racing Staff Week Handicap.

Charlie Johnston's Urban Sprawl has been busy of late but continues to improve. Winner of a valuable pot at Goodwood at the end of May, he then met trouble in running when favourite for a nice race at the Derby meeting. He was in action in the aforementioned Britannia last week, running a cracker to finish third at 50/1. Back in a smaller field he should be able to dominate in the Celebrating Racing's Workforce Handicap.

There still looks to be scope for Winter Crown to win off his current mark. Trained by the now Royal Ascot-winning team of Julie Camacho and Steve Brown, he came from Godolphin having shown little in two outings. Having won first time out for his new connections, he was second the next twice before finishing down the field at York but he was unlucky not to finish closer last time out at Beverley. Off the same mark in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Nottingham he catches the eye.

Charlie Appleby's Great Truth catches the eye on paper ahead of his debut in the Hope & Leicester Racecourse Partnership EBF Novice Stakes at Leicester. By Dubawi, his dam, Beyond Reason, won a French Group Two for Appleby and she is likely to know what is required.

Haggas also sends Godwinson all the way to Hamilton for the PDM Buildbase Scotland Maiden Stakes and the hint should be taken after a promising third on debut two weeks ago.

SELECTIONS:

HAMILTON: 6.00 Two Auld Pals, 6.30 Princess Alex, 7.00 Stay Smart, 7.30 Godwinson, 8.00 Abate, 8.30 Ajyad, 9.00 Aclaim To Fame.

LEICESTER: 5.12 Great Truth, 5.45 Owens Lad, 6.15 Trusty Scout, 6.45 Kracking, 7.15 Dungar Glory, 7.45 Buddy's Beauty, 8.15 Alhambra Palace, 8.45 Ticket To Alaska.

NEWCASTLE: 1.35 MASO BASTIE (NAP), 2.10 Chatty, 2.45 Biloxi Boy, 3.20 Lattam, 3.55 Our Dickie, 4.30 Desert Games, 5.05 Highland Viking.

NEWMARKET: 2.00 Cheeky Blimey, 2.35 Damascus Steel, 3.10 Premiere Beauty, 3.45 Crowning, 4.20 Urban Sprawl, 4.55 Shigar, 5.30 Capone.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.50 Santa Rosalia, 2.25 Winter Crown, 3.00 Queen Emma, 3.35 Atlantic Dream, 4.10 Roman Dynasty, 4.45 Hot Scoop, 5.20 Fred Bear.

DOUBLE: Maso Bastie and Lattam.