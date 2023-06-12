Tuesday Tips

John and Thady Gosden can strike at Salisbury with Spring Fever, who goes in the Sorvio Insurance Brokers Margadale Fillies' Handicap.

She had three runs in novice and maiden company over a mile, showing signs of ability in each of them. Sent handicapping at Redcar she made a bit of a mockery of a mark of 74, winning with plenty in hand. Her new mark of 81 is more realistic, but even so there could be a good deal more to come. Oisin Murphy has made a solid start to his bid to regain the jockeys' title and he has a decent book of rides, including Princess Naomi in the Radcliffe & Co Handicap over six furlongs. Rod Millman's filly won at Bath off a mark of 57 and was just touched off there on the next run.

She was not beaten far over course and distance last time and while she has an additional 3lb, she can make the most of a favourable low draw. Murphy teams up with Charlie Johnston when partnering debutant Likleman in the second division of the Queen Elizabeth II 44 Winners At Salisbury EBF Restricted Novice Stakes. A son of Footstepsinthesand, he is expected to progress over further in time but may have the speed to cope with this six-furlong introduction in a race where those who have run have hardly set the world alight. Confils looks to have been found a fair opportunity to complete a hat-trick for trainer George Baker in the Shipseys Marquees Fillies' handicap.

Two Brighton handicaps have fallen her way and if the ground stays quick, Pat Cosgrave's mount should be able to handle a 3lb rise. Baker could have an across-the-card double, with a couple of fair chances at Brighton. Billaki Mou, who showed plenty on his previous start at Lingfield, is one who appeals in the Royal Ascot Form Study On Attheraces.com handicap. This extra furlong should help. The David Simcock-trained Optik fared much better when upped to a mile and a half at Windsor and the Bresbet Supports Rising Srats Classified Stakes will not take a lot of winning. At Southwell, Ed Dunlop's Trip To Rome, who is out of a half-sister to the stable's admirable Red Verdon, is one to be with in the GB Civils Handicap.

He took a big step forward when second on his third outing here and improved markedly on that when bolting up at Kempton. An 8lb rise could cap him, but he has come forward so much in his last two outings there is a chance he could still be travelling in the right direction. At Ayr, Bay Dream Believer can follow up her Wetherby success over a mile in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap off a 2lb higher mark, and Baez can make the minor drop in class tell, going one better in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap.

Unfancied on debut at Chepstow, Fakhra almost got off the mark at the first time of asking. The Zoustar filly can build on that decent effort in the Bristol Street Motors Novice Stakes at Wetherby for Richard Hannon and jockey Kevin Stott. Ventura Rascal was a close-up fourth in a better Ayr handicap last time and Kevin Ryan's gelding looks primed to strike in the Best Dressed Handicap off a 1lb lower mark.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 5.20 Indivar, 5.50 Bay Dream Believer, 6.25 Baez, 7.00 Rory, 7.35 Breguet Boy, 8.10 Sixcor, 8.45 Emily Post.

BRIGHTON: 1.50 Luxy Lou, 2.20 Professor Tickle, 2.50 Master Sully, 3.20 Optik, 3.50 Mickey Mongoose, 4.20 Billaki Mou, 4.50 Gherkin.

SALISBURY: 2.10 Art Historian, 2.40 Likleman, 3.10 Princess Naomi, 3.40 Talis Evolvere, 4.10 Confils, 4.40 Roaring Legend, 5.10 SPRING FEVER (NAP), 5.45 Spring Glow.

SLIGO: 4.55 Bal De Rio, 5.28 Another Bonnie, 5.58 Chrisco, 6.33 Sir Prince Edmond, 7.08 Will You Win, 7.43 Ladiam, 8.18 Aurora Vega.

SOUTHWELL: 2.00 The Tron, 2.30 Mount Olympus, 3.00 Victory Flagship, 3.30 Trip To Rome, 4.00 Eminent Hipster, 4.35 Vitralite, 5.05 Ceanna, 5.35 Bit Harsh.

WETHERBY: 5.40 Tarbat Ness, 6.10 She's A Gambler, 6.45 Fakhra, 7.20 Annalee Lass, 7.55 Ventura Rascal, 8.30 Angels Landing, 9.00 Aihawawi. DOUBLE: Spring Fever and Confils.