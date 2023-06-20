Royal Ascot Day Two Tips

Luxembourg can come out on top in what looks one of the best renewals of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot for years.

The 2021 Derby winner Adayar, last season's Champion Stakes hero Bay Bridge and William Haggas' Prix Eugene Adam scorer My Prospero line up alongside Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg, who has himself won three Group Ones, the most recent of those being the Tattersalls Gold Cup - in which he beat Bay Bridge.

Luxembourg had ran no sort of race on his reappearance when only fifth in a Group Two, but improved enormously to fend off Bay Bridge when making all the running, showing his versatility. With his three main market rivals all probably better off on easier ground, O'Brien is taken to bag another Group One.

Prosperous Voyage was another to return to winning form last time and she can continue her roll in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. Beaten just a neck into second in last year's 1000 Guineas, she subsequently disappointed in the Coronation Stake at this meeting last year - beaten nine lengths by the impressive winner Inspiral.

Sent off a 16/1 shot for the Falmouth Stakes next time, she turned around that form to beat Inspiral by a length and three-quarters but failed to make an impact on either of her further two starts before again looking a bit lacklustre first time up this term.

However, back on quick ground at Epsom on Derby day, Prosperous Voyage roared back to form, overcoming a tardy start to run out a tidy winner of the Princess Elizabeth Stakes and if conditions remain fast in Berkshire, she can shine again.

Karl Burke can record back-to-back wins in the Queen Mary Stakes with Beautiful Diamond fancied to see off stablemate Got To Love A Grey. Dramatised won for the Leyburn handler 12 months ago and Burke has said all season this year's crop of juveniles are his best yet.

Those results have been borne out on the track and Beautiful Diamond, an expensive breeze-up purchase, looked top class when making a winning debut at Nottingham. The form has yet to be really tested and the second and third were also making their debuts, but the fourth home had finished second on her debut at Sandown, beaten just a neck, so gives a pretty good gauge.

Saeed bin Suroor's Ghaly has not stood much racing in his six years in training but remains a horse full of potential. Off the track for the best part of two years, he looked a different proposition on his return from injury last season. He won a nice pot at York before a career-best effort in beating King Of Conquest at Newmarket in October and as that one has won his next three, going from 88 to 112 in the process, including a Listed win, Ghaly looks well treated off just 8lb higher in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Chesspiece can win the Queen's Vase for Simon and Ed Crisford. Winner of his only start at two from the useful Hadrianus, he was then third in a novice event behind Military Order, who went on to win the Lingfield Derby Trial. Making his handicap debut off 96 over a mile and a half at York, he looked in a different league and also should thrive for the extra distance. A big unit, any rain would not hurt his cause.

Alice Haynes has burst on to the scene in the past couple of seasons and victory for Maximum Impact in the Windsor Castle Stakes would take it to a new level for her. A 12-length winner on debut at Leicester, he followed up on much quicker ground at Ascot beating another previous winner and he looks a solid option.

The Owen Burrows-trained Tarrabb performed well enough first time out to suggest she should be on the premises in the Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap.

If punters have any money left for evening racing at Ripon, Another Baar will take some stopping under a penalty in the Wells Memorial Challenge Trophy Handicap. While he might be 10lb higher than when winning over course and distance two starts back, there is still something up his sleeve.

SELECTIONS:

ROYAL ASCOT: 2.30 Beautiful Diamond, 3.05 Tarrabb, 3.40 Prosperous Voyage, 4.20 LUXEMBOURG (NAP), 5.00 Ghaly, 5.35 Chesspiece, 6.10 Maximum Impact.

HAMILTON: 1.50 Lochnaver, 2.20 Indication Spirit, 2.55 Alghalib, 3.30 Iris Dancer, 4.10 Micky Mongoose, 4.40 Gone, 5.15 Royal Countess.

NEWCASTLE: 5.19 Jamil, 5.50 Break Point, 6.20 Theatre Honours, 6.50 Irish Flame, 7.20 Blue Force, 7.50 Big Cheese, 8.20 Cusack, 8.55 Macho Pride.

RIPON: 5.26 Indispensable, 6.01 Bondi Bay, 6.35 Violeta, 7.10 Another Baar, 7.40 Knightswood, 8.10 Azaim, 8.40 Golden Gal.

WEXFORD: 5.20 The Last Mardi, 5.55 Dark Note, 6.25 Pink In The Park, 6.58 Cullagh Pride, 7.28 Away To Milan, 7.58 More Info, 8.28 Barons Revenge.

WORCESTER: 1.35 Herwegohoney, 2.10 Dindin, 2.45 Storm Ryder, 3.20 Dasher Riley, 3.55 Lightfoot Lady, 4.30 Three Macks, 5.09 Genever Dragon.

DOUBLE: Luxembourg and Bright Diamond.