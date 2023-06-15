Friday Tips

Shining Blue can graduate to Listed glory as he returns to York for the Seat Unique Ganton Stakes.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained four-year-old boasts a decent strike rate in winning five of his 11 starts so far, but his previous attempt at this level was unsuccessful, coming home a fair third behind Danyah at Meydan back in February. Shining Blue then finished just in front of Danyah when the pair were subsequently unplaced in a conditions event at that track, but the latter came good in style on World Cup night, winning the Group One Al Quoz Sprint. Punters were clearly not keen on the merits of Shining Blue's form when he lined up at York last month though, as he was sent off a 15-2 chance under top weight in a competitive handicap. However, with a couple of rivals failing to sparkle, Shining Blue came home a cosy four-length winner and his subsequent 6lb rise has forced Bin Suroor to raise his sights again.

While he has 2lb to find with El Drama on the ratings, Shining Blue - who is still a short price for the Hunt Cup next week - will relish the fast ground on the Knavesmire, with his rival having looked less keen on quick conditions when running at Goodwood recently. International Girl can spearhead a double for Richard Fahey in the British EBF Supporting Racing With Pride Fillies' Handicap. She posted a sound effort on her return to action at Ripon last month, beaten a length by the useful Pinafore, who also had the advantage of a previous spin. The daughter of Camacho really thrives on a sound surface, as evidenced by her victory in a similar event at Pontefract last summer when racing off a 2lb lower mark. Up The Jazz should also strike gold for the Musley Bank handler in the SKF Rous Selling Stakes. Unplaced as a 16-1 outsider on his Beverley debut, he took a leap forward when coming home second on better ground at Redcar.

He was beaten seven and a half lengths by the winner that day, but the distance probably does not do him full justice as when it became clear the impressive victor would not be caught, his rider just did enough to take second and there appeared to be a bit more in the locker. Paradias rarely runs a bad race and can again make his presence felt in the racingtv.com/Freetrial Handicap at Sandown. He has only one win to his credit so far, but seven placed runs admirably demonstrate his ability and his seasonal bow at Windsor last month resulted in a runner-up's prize. Beaten three lengths by a progressive type in Peace Man, who also had the benefit of three previous runs, Paradias should make strides for the outing. Ravens Ark should appreciate a step back up in trip in Goodwood's William Hill Epic Boost Handicap.

Second over a mile and a half on his return, he was putting in all his best work at the finish and returning to a staying trip should help his cause. Shearer can make it two from two over fences in the Huyton Asphalt Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree.

SELECTIONS: AINTREE: 5.15 Charlie My Boy, 5.50 Strike Alliance, 6.25 Shearer, 7.00 Cracking Destiny, 7.35 Father Of Jazz, 8.10 Blueberry Wine, 8.45 Emily Wade.

CHEPSTOW: 1.40 Gert Lush, 2.15 Mountain Lake, 2.50 Dash Power, 3.25 Airshow, 4.00 Rhubarb, 4.35 Chifa, 5.10 Romanovich.

CORK: 4.15 Brilliant, 4.50 On Our Radar, 5.25 Running Cool, 6.00 Ano Syra, 6.35 Azazat, 7.10 Star Kissed, 7.45 Golden Days, 8.15 Florence Thompson.

FAIRYHOUSE: 5.05 Ms Brightside, 5.40 Little Keilee, 6.15 Verhoyen, 6.50 Vernet, 7.25 Black Hawk Eagle, 8.00 Eastmore, 8.30 Shamad.

FONTWELL: 6.10 Woodie Flash, 6.45 Another Mystery, 7.20 Phoenix Risen, 7.55 Jersey Lady, 8.25 Baby Sham, 9.00 Miss Fedora.

GOODWOOD: 5.30 Perfect Spring, 6.05 Vegas Jack, 6.40 Ravens Ark, 7.15 Miss Mai Tai, 7.50 Golspie, 8.20 Monty Bay.

SANDOWN: 1.30 Kingswood Flyer, 2.05 Whats In The Bag, 2.40 Caviar Heights, 3.15 Paradias, 3.50 Stage Show, 4.25 Leadenhall, 5.00 Lady Rascal.

YORK: 1.50 Solanna, 2.25 Up The Jazz, 3.00 International Girl, 3.35 SHINING BLUE (NAP), 4.10 Harvanna, 4.45 Doctor Khan Junior, 5.21 Balhambar. DOUBLE: Shining Blue and International Girl.