Wednesday Tips

Secret Angel looks the class act on show in the British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes at Carlisle.

Karl Burke's filly will have to concede 3lb to each of her rivals in Cumbria as she chases a second victory in Listed company, but does have 5lb in hand on official ratings. Since rounding off her juvenile campaign with a Listed success in France, Secret Angel has finished third in the Nell Gwyn, fourth in the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes and fifth in the Surrey Stakes and has run with credit on each occasion.

Her fourth place at Lingfield reads particularly well as she beaten just three lengths by Sacred, who was only narrowly denied in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Secret Angel has won at Carlisle before and appears ground versatile. She will find few opportunities better than this to secure another Listed verdict.

The Cookstown Cafu gets the vote in the Stablemate By Agma Carlisle Bell. The four-year-old made a flying start to his campaign for trainer Kevin Ryan, with a winning comeback over seven furlongs at Redcar followed by a clear-cut victory over a mile at Pontefract. He had to make do with the runner-up spot when chasing the hat-trick at Thirsk, after which he finished a two-length fourth in a competitive handicap at Beverley.

The Cookstown Cafu just lacked a gear over seven furlongs on fast ground last time and a return to a mile on a stiffer track and perhaps a slightly easier surface should see him in a better light.

Molinari catches the eye in the Stablemate By Agma Cumberland Plate Handicap. It is fast approaching two years since Martin Todhunter's charge won over the course and distance, subsequently adding to his tally with further victories at Hamilton, Beverley and York.

He has failed to get his head in front in three starts so far this term, but his latest run when third at Hamilton was a big improvement on his first couple of outings of 2023 and he is now just 2lb above his last winning mark. Molinari has only run at Carlisle twice and was beaten just a head on his latest visit. There is every chance one of the track's more prestigious races has been on his agenda for a while.

Equity Law is difficult to oppose in the Juddmonte EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Salisbury. Andrew Balding's youngster was a clear second on his introduction here a fortnight ago. The odds-on winner Sky Wizard had already been placed, so the form looks sound. Even a smidgen of improvement will make Equity Law hard to beat.

Skysail can find the target in the Havana Grey Standing At Whitsbury Manor Handicap. Marcus Tregoning's inmate was good enough to win a Newbury maiden as a two-year-old last season, which is no mean feat, and breezed to success on his reappearance and handicap debut at Goodwood last month. The application of blinkers clearly had the desired effect that day and while the handicapper has not missed him, an 8lb hike does not look beyond a horse who could have a lot more to give following just four lifetime starts.

Book Of Tales can complete his hat-trick in the opening Bresbet Proudly Supports British Racing Handicap at Bath, while the booking of Tom Marquand is a big positive to the chances of course and distance winner Intricate Pillar in Kempton's Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Fillies' Handicap.

Hardy Boy rates the best bet over the jumps at Worcester as he bids to supplement a dominant Huntingdon verdict in the Get Pulling With PJ Nicholls Ssangyong Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 5.40 Book Of Tales, 6.10 Invincible Tiger, 6.40 Outreach, 7.10 Symbol Of Hope, 7.40 Millicent, 8.10 Hi Clare, 8.40 Kraken Filly.

CARLISLE: 2.20 Lochaber, 2.50 Soldier's Gold, 3.20 Jackhammer, 3.50 The Cookstown Cafu, 4.20 Molinari, 4.50 SECRET ANGEL (NAP), 5.20 Platinum Girl.

KEMPTON: 5.15 Musterion, 5.50 Intricate Pillar, 6.20 Ventura Empress, 6.50 Balagh, 7.20 Nasim, 7.50 Dance At Night, 8.20 Graignes, 8.50 La Belle Vie.

NAAS: 4.55 Kairyu, 5.30 Stanhope, 6.00 Pier Pressure, 6.30 Cash Or Crypto, 7.00 Empress Of Beauty, 7.30 Touching Clouds, 8.00 Jeaniemacaroney, 8.30 Livio Milo.

SALISBURY: 2.10 Watcha Matey, 2.40 Redredrobin, 3.10 Equity Law, 3.40 Skysail, 4.10 Rajasthan, 4.40 Maasai Mara, 5.10 Perfect Gentleman.

WORCESTER: 1.58 Swapped, 2.28 Stepney Causeway, 2.58 Hardy Boy, 3.28 Achtung Baby, 3.58 Painless Potter, 4.28 Everyonesgame, 5.03 Sermando.

DOUBLE: Secret Angel and Skysail.