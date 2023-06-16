Saturday Tips

Tajalla can take another step up the ladder with Listed success in the Molson Coors Scurry Stakes at Sandown.

Trained by Roger Varian, the three-year-old has seen only limited action so far, but it would be hard to quibble with two wins in as many starts. The son of Kessaar looked a horse of potential when winning a novice at Newmarket in April last year but he did not run again after being withdrawn from the National Stakes with a vet's certificate. A lack of experience and that lengthy lay off probably both came into play on his return at Hamilton in May, having to switch for a run before being pushed all the way to the line by Silent Words to prevail by a head. Nevertheless, there was much to like about that win and while the runner-up could not subsequently frank the form at York, Tajalla has any amount of potential improvement to come and this looks an ideal test before switching up again in class.

New Dimension takes the eye on his return in the Aspall Cyder 1728 Handicap. An eyecatching last-gasp winner for Sir Michael Stoute on his only juvenile start, he failed to live up to expectations last term, suffering a surprise odds-on reverse in a spring novice before trailing home last on his first attempt in handicap company. He was then gelded and finished off with a fair fourth at Yarmouth, where the 10-furlong trip perhaps just proved a bit of a stretch. Dropping back to a mile, it is interesting connections have persevered after initially entering him in the autumn sales last year. Kathab can get off the mark in the Darley British EBF Maiden Stakes after bumping into a couple of decent rivals so far this term. Second to Passenger on his first attempt, he then ran into the Royal Ascot-bound Mostabshir last time out.

Israr lost out to Haskoy in the final strides on his return to action, but compensation awaits in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes at York. John and Thady Gosden's charge looked set to claim the Group Three Aston Park at Newbury, but Frankie Dettori conjured a decisive final burst from the now-retired Haskoy to pinch the prize by a short head. That was Israr's best run to date - a fact reflected by his new mark of 111 - and he looks a horse on the up, with a handy 5lb pull over Roberto Escobarr and closely matched with Quickthorn on the ratings. Garner can make it two from two for Archie Watson in the Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap. Bred and originally owned by the late Queen, he won one of two starts for the Charlton team before being sold for 30,000 guineas in February.

The three-year-old gave new connections an immediate return by hosing up at Lingfield at the start of the month in what was only a moderate affair, but his juvenile form looks quite smart and a mark of 88 might underestimate his ability. In These Shoes can make amends for letting down her supporters when only third last time out by winning the Edinburgh Gin Seaside Handicap at Chester, while Glenister can continue his purple patch at Bath. A typical Sir Mark Prescott type, Glenister has won three already this month, rising from a mark of 55 to his new perch of 73 - which certainly does not look insurmountable as he has won with something in hand on each occasion ahead of the Download Fitzdares For Free Race Streaming Handicap.

SELECTIONS BATH: 1.56 Glenister, 2.30 Absolute Queen, 3.00 Dapperling, 3.35 Rogue De Vega, 4.10 Passing Time, 4.45 Cape Cornwall Rose, 5.15 Cherry Cola.

CHESTER: 1.35 Je Ne Sais Quois, 2.10 Vintage Clarets, 2.45 Sucellus, 3.20 In These Shoes, 3.55 Capone, 4.30 Hello Zabeel, 5.00 Tudor.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.45 Mel Monroe, 2.20 Craic Eile, 2.55 Hockworthy Flyer, 3.30 Bal Kauto, 4.05 Run For Pat, 4.40 Tech Talk, 5.10 Abi's Champ.

HEXHAM: 1.50 Foxwood, 2.25 Special Rate, 3.10 Our Laura B, 3.45 Onenightintown, 4.20 Nikgarde, 4.55 Ho Que Oui, 5.30 Pateen.

LEICSTER: 5.55 Pour La Vie, 6.25 Storm Fox, 6.55 King's Gem, 7.25 Ivy Avenue, 7.55 Woobay, 8.25 Havana Heat, 9.00 Forseeable Future.

SANDOWN: 1.40 The Parent, 2.15 New Dimension, 2.50 TAJALLA (NAP), 3.25 Owl Island, 4.00 Kathab, 4.35 Rowayeh, 5.05 Wholeofthemoon.

UTTOXETER: 5.40 Our Scholar, 6.10 Present Storm, 6.40 Hey Frankie, 7.10 Frau Georgia, 7.40 Ali Star Bert, 8.10 Bluebella, 8.40 Snow Shepherdess.

YORK: 2.00 Kihavah, 2.35 Indian Falcon, 3.05 Israr, 3.40 Garner, 4.15 Twilight Romance, 4.50 Mostawaa, 5.25 Abate. DOUBLE: Tajalla and Israr.