Sunday Tips

King Of Bavaria makes plenty of appeal as he shots for a second successive victory in the James Hammond Handicap at Doncaster.

A 50,000 guineas recruit out of Ballydoyle in October, the four-year-old has taken a while to find his feet for new handler Mick Appleby, eventually getting off the mark at the fifth attempt at Windsor at the end of last month. Racing off a mark of 96, the No Nay Never gelding came from last to first over five furlongs, prevailing by three-quarters of a length despite getting a smack in the face from a rival jockey's whip over a furlong out. He looked decent value for the margin of victory and the handicapper may have been quite generous in inflicting just a 3lb rise. Given King Of Bavaria was rated as high as 105 when fourth in Listed company for Aidan O'Brien, he could still be well treated. Vaguely Royal is becoming a bit frustrating to follow but is worth one more chance in the Five-Rivers Fostering Doncaster Maiden Stakes.

This well-bred son of Galileo looked a promising type when third on his only juvenile start, finding a mile a bit too sharp even at that stage. Subsequently upped to 10 furlongs on his three-year-old bow, he looked as though he wanted further still as he failed to reel in an all-the-way winner at Newmarket. Nevertheless, he was sent off at skinny odds over that trip at Chepstow last time and trying himself for a front-running success, he was edged out by half a length on the line. Moving up to 12 furlongs now, it will be disappointing if this colt cannot get off the mark.

Laser Guided can continue his upward trajectory in the Follow JPL Shetland Racing On Facebook Handicap. Second in two of his three previous starts, he got his first win - albeit a shared success - at Ripon earlier this month, and a 3lb rise should not be insurmountable. Mistral Star is the choice in the Simon & Nerys Dutfield Memorial Fillies' Novice Stakes at Salisbury. A daughter of Frankel out of Classic-placed mare Shirocco Star, she was an Oaks entry at one point for Hughie Morrison. A close second on her only two-year-old outing, she had to settle for third in a Newbury maiden on her return, when Gather Ye Rosebuds beat her 12 lengths in what was a bit of a muddling affair on testing ground.

She likely would not have to progress too much from that to win here. Another Thought should be more at home against her own sex in the Symonds Event Catering Fillies' Handicap. Winner of a fillies' novice in May, she chased home Garner at Lingfield last time and an opening mark of 74 looks workable for Eve Johnson Houghton.

SELECTIONS: DONCASTER: 2.05 Royal Musketeer, 2.40 Salsa Dancer, 3.15 Vaguely Royal, 3.50 KING OF BAVARIA (NAP), 4.25 Laser Guided, 5.00 Beautron, 5.35 Bernie The Bear.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.45 El Champo, 2.20 Dysart Dasher, 2.55 Presenting Doyen, 3.30 Cirque Royal, 4.05 Zettabyte, 4.40 Jinxs Link, 5.15 River Tara.

GOWRAN: 1.25 Air Commander, 1.55 Alfarida, 2.30 Many Tears, 3.05 Kodiac Prince, 3.40 Nyla Rua, 4.15 Sea Spray, 4.50 Sandy Creek, 5.25 Good Too.

SALISBURY: 2.15 Desert Swirl, 2.50 Another Thought, 3.25 Indigo Point, 4.00 Musical Mystery, 4.35 Mistral Star, 5.10 Savrola, 5.45 Graham.

DOUBLE: King Of Bavaria and Laser Guided.