Monday Tips

Fifty Grand Slater can roar home at Wolverhampton and find the scoresheet for the first time in the Sky Sports Racing British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Amy Murphy's youngster bumped into George Boughey's Asadna when second at Ripon on debut, a performance that earnt the son of Kodiac a crack at the Woodcote at Epsom on his next start where he ran better than the finishing position of eighth may suggest. He raced very keen and prominent on that occasion before fading late in the day, but it was a performance which suggests he is more than capable of holding his own at a decent level. This looks much easier and with the drop back to five furlongs also in his favour, he could take some catching. William Muir and Chris Grassick's Unlimited Data is also worth watching when he returns to Dunstall Park in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap.

The son of Tasleet was a winner over course and distance on his penultimate outing and having rattled the crossbar off 65 at Windsor last time, appears primed to hit the frame once again off just 1lb higher. Consistent all-weather operator Magic Gem appears the pick of the pack in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Classified Stakes, while Kenilworth King has a fine course record and can go one better than his recent silver medal here off the same rating in the Follow @Attheraces On Twitter Handicap. Zing Up was sent off an unfancied 18-1 when almost taking advantage of a basement figure recently, but is much more on the radar this time in Chepstow's Vickers.bet Weekly Free Bet Club Handicap.

It could be a good afternoon for Zing Up's jockey Hollie Doyle at the Welsh venue with the leading rider also linking up with Coral Reef on the card. Archie Watson's charge has finished second in two of his last three outings and with his rating continuing to fall, could strike in what should be optimum conditions.

William Haggas looks to have found Garden Route a fine opportunity to get off the mark in the shape of the Windsor Download Fitzdares For Free Race Streaming Novice Stakes. He has been gelded since the last of his two runs as a juvenile, having shown enough in both of those to say he will win a race at some point. Montevideo is another to be with at the Thameside track, sent handicapping for the first time in the Play With The Finest Bookmaker, Fitzdares Handicap. She was third in a good novice event Haydock last time out and should be suited by this shorter trip.

SELECTIONS: BALLINROBE: 5.15 Cyber Attack, 5.45 The First And Last, 6.15 Portreath, 6.45 Redstone Well, 7.20 Expound, 7.50 Nostra Casa, 8.20 Vera Verto.

CHEPSTOW: 2.10 Angel De Luz, 2.45 Spring Day, 3.15 Zing Up, 3.45 Owners Dream, 4.15 Harry The Haggler, 4.50 Coral Reef, 5.25 Bonkersinabundance.

SOUTHWELL: 1.55 Annie Nail, 2.25 Getaway Jewel, 3.00 Gladys Eva Jane, 3.30 Absolute Ruler, 4.00 Cody Flyer, 4.30 Sylvies Dance, 5.00 Highland Frolic.

WINDSOR: 5.05 Reckon I'm Hot, 5.35 Red Zone Hero, 6.05 Garden Route, 6.35 Lequinto, 7.10 Hurtle, 7.40 Montevideo, 8.10 Lahina Bay.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.20 Fighting Poet, 5.55 Alainn Tu, 6.25 Unlimited Data, 7.00 FIFTY GRAND SLATER (NAP), 7.30 Mars Magic, 8.00 Game Set, 8.30 Magic Gem, 9.00 Kenilworth King. DOUBLE: Fifty Grand Slater and Unlimited Data.