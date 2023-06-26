Tuesday Tips

Amanda Perrett's Dream Of Mischief was an unlucky loser last time out and can make amends in the Custom Made Chairs By KC Sofas Handicap at Newbury.

A winner at Lingfield in September, he was gelded over the winter and ran better than his finishing position suggested at Goodwood first time out. Last time he was dressed up with nowhere to go, as can so often happen at Goodwood, but once in the clear he rattled home to be beaten just half a length. Raised just 1lb, he can go one better. Henry Candy's Ring Of Light was on a roll last autumn and can hopefully pick up where he left off in the Maurice Adams Memorial Handicap. Three runs in novice company did not offer much hope, but he went close on his handicap debut off a lowly mark of 61. It was not until September at Kempton he broke his duck and he has a handy habit of just doing enough.

He followed up at Wolverhampton off 67 and then Kempton off 70 and begins his new campaign off just 2lb higher. The stiff finish at Beverley should suit Charlie Johnston's Shadan Joy, who finished a promising second on debut. The daughter of Kitten's Joy is out of a French Listed winner over middle distances, so in time she will likely want further than the extended seven furlongs she gets in the Here Come The Girls EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

But her first run should have sharpened her up and she made a Godolphin odds-on shot pull out all the stops at Lingfield, pulling over three lengths clear of the third. Westernesse let down his supporters at York last time out, but those who keep the faith in the All-New Lexus RX Self-Charging & Plug-In Hybrid Handicap can be rewarded. He already looks another shrewd purchase by his connections, but on his first try over an extended 10 furlongs on the Knavesmire, he got going too late. Ridden to get the trip by his apprentice jockey, by the time he got to top speed he had too much ground to make up. Expect him to be wound up earlier on this occasion.

Let Her Loose looks sure to go well in the Roy Rocket Amateur Jockeys' Handicap at Brighton. For all that John Berry would love nothing more to win the race named after his stable stalwart with Hidden Pearl, Let Her Loose was second last time out in a similar event. Trained by Archie Watson and ridden by his wife Brodie Hampson, they are a force to be reckoned with in such races.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 1.45 Tantalus, 2.15 Shadan Joy, 2.45 Gone, 3.15 Mount King, 3.45 Smart Lass, 4.15 WESTERNESSE (NAP), 4.45 Red Fort, 5.20 The Go To.

BRIGHTON: 2.00 Storm Asset, 2.30 Onemorenomore, 3.00 Let Her Loose, 3.30 Eton Blue, 4.00 Tolstoy, 4.30 Bear To Dream, 5.00 Red Alert.

NEWBURY: 5.30 Bobby Kennedy, 6.05 Bint Havana Grey, 6.40 Lady Of Leisure, 7.15 Latin Verse, 7.50 Dream Of Mischief, 8.25 Ring Of Light, 9.00 Jax Edge.

NEWTON ABBOT: 5.15 Enthused, 5.50 Max Of Stars, 6.20 Farouk De Cheneau, 7.00 Heronord, 7.30 Moon King, 8.05 Bala Brook, 8.40 Junior Massini. DOUBLE: Westernesse and Dream Of Mischief.