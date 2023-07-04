Wednesday Tips

Mr Wagyu looks a tasty proposition at Thirsk on Wednesday when he has his sights slightly lowered in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap.

John Quinn's eight-year-old has been a consistent performer in the sprinting ranks over the past few seasons and gave signal he was ready to return to the winner's enclosure with a fine effort in defeat at Royal Ascot. On that occasion he was beaten just shy of three lengths in a typically competitive running of the Wokingham and with the right horses finishing close by, the form looks worthy of following. Given a reprieve from the handicapper since last finding the scoresheet, Mr Wagyu is beginning to look well-handicapped animal.

He was dropped a further 1lb for his Ascot endeavours and now finds himself 5lb lower than when taking the Curragh's Scurry handicap last summer and just a 1lb higher than his victory at Epsom prior to that. In the first division of the British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes, Richard Fahey's She's A Gambler should prove tough to beat if in the same form as her debut victory at Wetherby, while Mubhijah has been knocking on the door behind some handy operators of late - including over course and distance last time - and has a great opportunity to get off the mark in the British EBF Novice Stakes. Also at Thirsk, John Wainwright's Biplane appeals in the Northern Safety Limited Handicap.

The consistent five-year-old relished the drop back to seven furlongs at Redcar recently and although she has a stiff looking figure to contend with, she has seemed to enjoy a switch to turf of late. It would be no surprise to see her well in the mix once again. Now that Tralee Hills is back to form, Simon Hodgson's charge could be poised to land Epsom's Betfred Ladies' Derby Handicap for a second time.

The nine-year-old was an impressive winner of this contest in 2021 and although following up that victory on his next start, he had failed to plot his way to the winner's enclosure until striking at Bath in April. That was the perfect way to step up on his seasonal reappearance at Pontefract and with 2021 winning rider Serena Brotherton inked in to do the steering, a repeat of his finest hour could be on the cards. Another course specialist to keep onside on the Surrey Downs is the locally-trained Marlay Park who is back for another crack at the Betfred Challenge Cup August 12 Handicap.

Jim Boyle's five-year-old finished second in this contest 12 months ago, but has since found the scoresheet twice over course and distance and in two other runs at the track was beaten a neck when second and made the podium once again to finish third last month. In the Betfred Nifty Fifty Handicap, Havana Pusey is interesting on handicap debut judged by her effort in Listed company at Sandown most recently.

She was slowly away and hung through greenness on that occasion, yet was still only beaten just over four lengths, and there could be plenty more to come from this lightly-raced filly who has an opening mark of 83. North of the border at Musselburgh, it could be Chinese Spirit who puts a smile on punters' faces. Linda Perratt's nine-year-old is twice a course-and-distance winner and having finished second in his last three outings, could now grab the victory his efforts have deserved in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap.

SELECTIONS: BATH: 6.00 Fact Or Fable, 6.30 Amazonian Dream, 7.00 Coronation Cottage, 7.35 Rogue Warrior, 8.10 Kraken Filly, 8.45 Gearing's Point.

EPSOM: 6.20 Tralee Hills, 6.50 Vaha, 7.25 Havana Pusey, 8.00 Marlay Park, 8.30 Eklil, 9.00 Cloudy Rose.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.30 Indication Spirit, 3.05 Spanish Hustle, 3.35 Manigordo, 4.05 Chinese Spirit, 4.42 Khabib, 5.15 Tantastic.

THIRSK: 2.15 She's A Gambler, 2.45 Beechwood Star, 3.15 Muatadel, 3.45 Made Of Lir, 4.15 Mubhijah, 4.50 Biplane, 5.20 MR WAGYU (NAP), 5.50 Miss Raindrop.

TIPPERARY: 4.35 Catherine Of Siena, 5.05 Son Of Corballis, 5.40 Rathbranchurch, 6.10 Portland, 6.40 Sibyl Charm, 7.10 Fratas, 7.45 Zoffany Bay, 8.20 Pale Moonlight.

WORCESTER: 2.52 Dindin, 3.23 Mole Court, 3.53 Theweddingcanwait, 4.23 Gentleman Valley, 4.58 Myristica, 5.28 Edinburgh Rock. DOUBLE: Mr Wagyu and Marlay Park.