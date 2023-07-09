Monday Tips

Monsieur Kodi can continue his profitable campaign with victory in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Ayr.

The four-year-old counts a course and distance success among his five career wins and he has a consistent profile overall. He is two from four this season, with triumphs at Musselburgh and Thirsk sandwiching a couple of sound efforts in defeat. The handicapper handed Monsieur Kodi a 3lb rise following his most recent half-length verdict, but that might not be enough to stop him adding to his tally in Scotland. A step back up in trip might do the trick for La Pulga in the Follow @racingtv On Twitter Handicap. Charlie Johnston's charge was thoroughly impressive over this mile and five furlongs at Hamilton last month and has since had to make do with minor honours on a couple of occasions over a mile and a half. With slightly easier ground also likely to put more of an emphasis on stamina, La Pulga looks well placed to get back to winning ways. Kathab sets a high standard in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Maiden Stakes at Ripon.

The gelded son of Kingman shaped with abundant promise when runner-up to subsequent Dante third Passenger in the Wood Ditton on debut and he was unsurprisingly a hot favourite on his second start at York. He was upstaged on the Knavesmire by a fellow Shadwell-owned runner Mostabashir, but showed enough in finishing third to suggest his turn will come. A line can be put through his third run at Sandown as he was never in a position to challenge in a slowly-run affair and perhaps his stamina was pushed to its limit over a mile and a quarter. Back at a mile in North Yorkshire, he can reward those who keep the faith. David O'Meara-trained Cosmos Raj is expected to notch a third course win in the Bishopton Vets 80th Anniversary Celebration Handicap.

The five-year-old is winless so far in 2023, but the upside is his mark has dropped from 77 to 69. He was second here on his most recent visit and the way he travelled into the race before eventually being put in his place by the winner suggests dropping back to a mile may help. Chepstow punters should put their faith in course favourite Macs Dilemma in the opening Thomas Carroll 50th Birthday Handicap. Three wins and three placed finishes from eight outings is clear evidence of his liking for the track and he is only a pound above his last winning mark. The booking of Hollie Doyle, who has twice steered him to victory before, must be viewed as a huge positive for his return to Monmouthshire.

Chief Black Robe looks poised to complete a four-timer in the Richard Newland Racing Novices' Handicap Chase at Worcester. The seven-year-old has not looked back since joining Fergal O'Brien, scoring by 27 lengths at Market Rasen on his stable debut before winning twice at Newton Abbot by 17 and 18 lengths respectively. He has struck up a fruitful partnership with amateur rider Tom Broughton and while an 8lb hike makes life tougher, Chief Black Robe will again take some stopping.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 2.20 Land Lover, 2.55 MONSIEUR KODI (NAP), 3.30 Berry Edge, 4.05 La Pulga, 4.40 Touchwood, 5.15 The Caltonian.

CHEPSTOW: 5.20 Macs Dilemma, 5.55 Big Brown Bear, 6.30 She Is A Keeper, 7.00 Kyber Crystal, 7.35 Barleybrown, 8.10 Zillion, 8.40 Mellow Mood.

RIPON: 6.15 Arizona Desert, 6.50 Kathab, 7.20 Cosmos Raj, 7.55 Coverdale, 8.30 Edwina Sheeran, 9.00 Mrs Trump.

ROSCOMMON: 5.00 Eagle Terrace, 5.35 Maple Meadow, 6.05 Sherodan, 6.38 Lucid Dreams, 7.08 Know The Game, 7.43 Kilmurry Jj , 8.18 Coole Cherry.

WORCESTER: 2.05 Chief Black Robe, 2.35 Kauto The King, 3.10 Thirtyfour Thirty, 3.45 Soldat Forte, 4.15 Three Macks, 4.50 Karavomylos, 5.25 Top Man. DOUBLE: Monsieur Kodi and Macs Dilemma.