Friday Tips

Remarquee can provide Ralph Beckett with a second successive win in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Last year's winner Prosperous Voyage lines up again, but she has failed to hit the same heights since lowering the colours of a below-par Inspiral in this 12 months ago. All nine runners have some claim on the formbook, but judged on Remarquee's Royal Ascot performance, it is just possible that Wathnan Racing have got themselves another top-class recruit. Better than the winning margin suggested in the Fred Darling first time out, the 1000 Guineas was then a total write off. She showed her true ability when, despite being the outsider of the field in the Coronation Stakes, she was a bit unlucky to be beaten just a length by Dermot Weld's Tahiyra.

It may be stretching things to say the best filly finished second, but she was definitely crossed by the winner just as the pace quickened, meaning Remarquee lost momentum as well as ground. Once in the clear, she yet again displayed a big engine to get so close and with doubts about the ground for Via Sistina and Nashwa's two disappointing runs this term, the 9lb weight-for-age allowance Remarquee gets tips it in her favour. Soprano undoubtedly brings stronger form to the table than the expected favourite Star Of Mystery in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes. While Star Of Mystery is already a Listed winner, that was a weak race for the grade so it is difficult to know what she achieved, for all she was very impressive. Soprano, on the other hand, went to Royal Ascot on the back of a startling debut win on the Rowley Mile, for which the dogs had been barking, and she backed it up.

Unfortunately in the Albany Stakes she appeared to be drawn on the wrong side, with the first two drawn low, but she fared much the best of the rest in third. Back in fourth was Persian Dreamer and the pair meet again, but the way Soprano finished off suggests she is the one with more scope for improvement. Saeed bin Suroor's Live Your Dream appears to be getting quicker with age and can defy top weight in the £100,000 bet365 Trophy. Now six, he actually won this race two years ago before being stepped up markedly in trip. Having finished second in the Cesarewitch Trial, he was ultimately beaten a long way in the big race itself but was then off the track until last month. Second at Haydock on his comeback over a mile and a half, he was unfortunate not to finish closer when beaten two lengths in the Duke of Edinburgh at Ascot.

Up another 2lb, life is not getting easier, but for the money on offer this is not a deep race and his class may tell. Knockbrex was well talked up at Ascot as Frankie Dettori's last ever ride at the Royal meeting. It did not go to plan in the Golden Gates Stakes when he was far too keen for his own good and was eased a long way out. As a result he did not have a hard race and his form earlier in the season with Gregory and Chesspiece makes him look well treated in the 6 Horse Challenge At bet365 Handicap. There is some quality racing at York where Karl Burke's good run can be continued by Swingalong in the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes. It is a classy field with last year's beaten Nunthorpe favourite Royal Aclaim, Nell Gwyn scorer Mammas Girl and the consistent Gale Force Maya.

Swingalong's two-length third to Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup last time out is the best piece of form on offer in the race and in receipt of 6lb from her elders, last year's Lowther winner should take some stopping. At Ascot, Hugo Palmer's Soldier's Gold can defy top weight in the Knights Nursery Handicap, while Kevin Philippart de Foy's Star Player can take full advantage of a good draw in the Camden Town Brewery Handicap.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 2.15 Canoodled, 2.50 Soldier's Gold, 3.25 Caragio, 4.00 Trust The Stars, 4.35 Pledge Of Honour, 5.10 Ingra Tor.

CHESTER: 5.45 Star Player, 6.20 Golden Trick, 6.55 Persian Phoenix, 7.30 Dark Pine, 8.05 Recon Mission, 8.40 Give It Some Teddy.

CHEPSTOW: 6.00 Kentucky Bluegrass, 6.35 Sabah Al Ward, 7.10 Deacs Delight, 7.45 Hitched, 8.20 Letter Of The Law, 8.55 Turner Girl.

CORK: 4.40 Como Park, 5.15 Sherodan, 5.50 Noble Crusade, 6.25 Bynx, 7.00 Getaway Charlie, 7.35 Winter Fog, 8.10 Glen Kiln.

KILBEGGAN: 5.00 Tina Meehan, 5.35 Cash The Cheque, 6.10 Weddell Sea, 6.45 Brideswell Lad, 7.20 Desertmore House, 7.55 Tullybeg, 8.30 Cardamon Hill.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Knockbrex, 2.25 Soprano, 3.00 Live Your Dream, 3.35 REMARQUEE (NAP), 4.10 Emperor's Star, 4.45 Lyndon B, 5.20 Tatterstall.

YORK: 2.05 Gweedore, 2.40 Swingalong, 3.15 Fighting Wren, 3.50 Bleak, 4.25 Indiana Be, 4.55 Nelson Gay, 5.30 Savrola. DOUBLE: Remarquee and Swingalong.