Wednesday Tips

Roger Varian's Botanical can show his class again in the Unibet Horserace Betting-Operator Of The Year Novice Stakes at Kempton.

The Lope De Vega gelding, who is out of the Listed winner Bloomfield, was beaten a neck on debut at this track but was then a convincing winner when stepped up in trip at Hamilton last time out. He caught the eye when coming home three and three-quarter lengths ahead that day and looks able to climb another rung on the ladder when he returns to the Polytrack. On the same card, Charlie Johnston's Royal Tapestry makes his debut in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes. A Too Darn Hot colt out of a Group-placed mare, who has produced a black type performer in the German Listed winner Broderie, Royal Tapestry is bred to be smart.

There is an interesting Godolphin runner at Yarmouth in Dubai Treasure, who represents Saeed bin Suroor in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The Exceed And Excel bay, who out of a four-time winning Dubawi mare, made a good start to her career when second in a Newmarket maiden in mid-July. In front of her was Charlie Johnston's Sacred Angel, subsequent winner of the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes, and behind her was Ornellaia, who was a two-length winner of a Goodwood maiden last week. At Brighton, it is Tony Carroll's Pop Dancer who can make the switch to turf to land the Star Sports Festival Of Racing Handicap.

The six-year-old is a regular in five-furlong sprints on synthetic surfaces but has dabbled with turf also and has wins on both quick and soft ground, plus a good second-placed run on heavy under his belt. That versatility should serve him well, his mark has been gradually on the decline this year and he has a notable jockey booking in Jim Crowley. Richard Hannon's Optiva Star can build on recent efforts to take the Download The Star Sports App Handicap over seven furlongs. Second by a head last time on soft ground at Epsom, the gelding runs off the same mark under Pat Dobbs and looks poised to lose his maiden status on the 13th time of asking.

Bussento, trained by Eve Johnson Houghton, catches the eye in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 Restricted Maiden Stakes at Bath. The three-year-old son of Oasis Dream runs for the first time since being gelded and on previous creditable handicap efforts he looks the horse to beat. Sir Michael Stoute's Point Given appeals in the On Course Lady Bookmaker EBF Maiden Stakes at Pontefract, where he will be ridden by Ryan Moore. The Blue Point juvenile was fourth on debut when showing a good deal of inexperience, but he was only beaten a length and a quarter and second-placed Blue Prince has gone on to seal the form by winning since.

SELECTIONS: BATH: 2.40 Bluebell Time, 3.10 Bussento, 3.40 Manali, 4.10 It's How We Roll, 4.40 Keeper's Choice, 5.15 Haaf A Diamond.

BRIGHTON: 3.00 Pop Dancer, 3.30 Annie Law, 4.00 Magical Dragon, 4.30 Darvel, 5.00 Vitesse Du Son, 5.30 Optiva Star.

KEMPTON: 6.00 BOTANICAL (NAP), 6.30 Quatre Bras, 7.00 Royal Tapestry, 7.30 John Steed, 8.00 Let Life Happen, 8.30 Miss Gallagher, 9.00 Fox Vision.

PONTEFRACT: 2.20 The New Marwan, 2.50 Bay Of Australia, 3.20 Point Given, 3.50 Yorkindness, 4.20 Tele Red, 4.50 King Of Tonga, 5.20 Harry's Halo.

SLIGO: 5.05 Bringsty, 5.40 Water Mint, 6.10 Perfect Portrait, 6.40 Spicy Water, 7.10 Lia Fail, 7.40 Distillate, 8.10 Folly Beach.

YARMOUTH: 5.50 Sir Joseph Swan, 6.20 Dubai Treasure, 6.50 Owners Dream, 7.20 Flammable, 7.50 Cabeza De Llave, 8.20 Gatwick Kitten. DOUBLE: Botanical and Dubai Treasure.