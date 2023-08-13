Monday Tips

Dubawi Warrior can continue his upward trajectory with victory in the Allstone Group Scottish Trophy Handicap at Hamilton.

The Dubawi colt was well held in his first two starts at Newmarket and Doncaster, but came good in some style at the third attempt at Pontefract a fortnight ago. Running over a mile on good to soft ground, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old dominated from the front and readily pulled five lengths clear of his toiling rivals. He will have to cope with even more demanding conditions in Scotland, but if he does, a mark of 80 for his handicap debut looks very workable. Course specialist Iris Dancer is backed to secure top honours in the Allstone 'William The Lion' Handicap.

Tristan Davison's consistent mare has won three times and finished second on six occasions at Hamilton. She was third on her most recent visit, beaten less than three lengths. While it would be stretching it to suggest she was an unlucky loser that day, she would certainly have finished closer but for suffering interference a furlong from home. Iris Dancer is ground versatile and is only 1lb above her last winning mark. She looks sure to be involved in the finish. Gladly Ever After can make the most of having her sights lowered in the At The Races App Market Movers British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Windsor. Following a clear-cut victory on her Chepstow debut, trainer Archie Watson threw the Kodiac filly in at the deep end in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot and she came up short.

She has far less on her plate returning to novice company though and ought to go close. Another Gift may be able to get her head in front for the first time in the second division of the Frimley Health Charity Nursery Handicap. Ed Dunlop's filly has not set the world alight in four starts so far, but then this is a race that will not take much winning. After failing to trouble the judge at Thirsk, Kempton and Lingfield, her fourth-placed finish at Chepstow last month was at least a step in the right direction. She begins life in handicaps off a basement figure of 56 and will struggle to find a better opportunity than this. Rose Bolt can double up in the Unibet Support Safer Gambling Handicap at Kempton.

The Make Believe filly shaped with promise in each of her first two competitive starts and made it third time lucky at Bath last month, albeit she was all out to land skinny odds of 1-6. Her form suggests Rose Bolt is no star, but at the same time she has not done much wrong in her career so far she and has plenty of scope for improvement ahead of her handicap bow off 67. All-weather action also comes from Wolverhampton, where Cloud Cover is another interesting recruit to the handicap ranks in the At The Races App Form Study Fillies' Handicap. The daughter of Night Of Thunder was beaten just a neck on her introduction here in June but has not really stepped up on that effort in two turf races since. Back on an artificial surface with a rating of 72, she must be respected.

SELECTIONS: BALLINROBE: 5.20 Show No Fear, 5.50 Four Clean Aces, 6.20 Only One Plan, 6.50 Johanna Yeats, 7.20 Mister Beeton, 7.50 Bob The Builder, 8.20 Sixhandsinmypocket.

HAMILTON: 6.10 Impressor, 6.40 Adaay With Michael, 7.10 Weigh Anchor, 7.40 DUBAWI WARRIOR (NAP), 8.10 Iris Dancer, 8.40 Aighear.

KEMPTON: 2.10 Jakima, 2.45 Rose Bolt, 3.20 History Awaits, 3.55 Dancing Eyes, 4.30 Sainte Colette, 5.00 Bunker Bay.

WINDSOR: 4.25 Savannah Smiles, 4.55 Mapmaker, 5.30 Gladly Ever After, 6.00 Monks Mead, 6.30 Another Gift, 7.00 Make Clear, 7.30 Going To The Moon, 8.00 Global Tycoon.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.25 She's A Mirage, 3.00 Bibendum, 3.35 Granny B, 4.10 Cloud Cover, 4.40 Asgard's Captain, 5.10 Doomsday. DOUBLE: Dubawi Warrior and Iris Dancer.