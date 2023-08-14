Tuesday Tips

Golden Shot can defy a penalty to take home the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham.

Trained by Sir Mark Prescott, the four-year-old absolutely hacked up at Ffos Las last week, coming home 27 lengths clear in an amateur jockeys' event. Having won at Ayr on his seasonal bow and then been beaten just a neck subsequently, it was no surprise his supporters were full of confidence, with Golden Shot sent off the 8-11 favourite under 7lb claimer Frederick Daly. Golden Shot only had to do the minimum despite the winning distance and the handicapper is surely going to take a dim view in due course.

Therefore it makes sense for Prescott to turn him out again with an extra 5lb and even though Golden Shot's two previous attempts at two miles have ended in narrow defeats, it was not the distance that beat him on either occasion. William Haggas' Motriff was an eyecatcher on debut at Chelmsford last month, coming from off the pace to finish a running-on fourth.

Given there is normally plenty of improvement found by the stable's runners following their racecourse introductions, he could be the one to land the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Maiden Stakes. The Somerville Lodge handler has chances across the country on Tuesday and he could be on the scoresheet at Lingfield, where Elnajmm attempts to turn a string of seconds into a deserved first success. The son of Sea The Stars caught the eye behind the useful Dragon Icon on debut and has since rattled the crossbar when again up against handy rivals.

He looks a winner in waiting and although Liseo may have an experience edge in the At The Races App Market Movers Maiden Stakes, the weight Elnajmm receives from his elder could prove crucial at the business end of the contest. It may also pay to stick with Haggas in the opener at Chelmsford, where Fakhama brings a touch of quality to the table in the Winning Connections Fillies' Novice Stakes. A taking winner on debut at Newbury, the Shadwell-owned daughter of Kingman was deemed good enough to run in Listed company at York on her second start where she was only beaten three lengths in what appeared a deep contest. Both the first and second from that race have gone on to compete at Group One level, whereas Fakhama drops to a much lesser grade here and she is tough to oppose.

Wonder Legend found it tough going upped in company at Royal Ascot but the calmer waters of the Ministry Of Sound Disco 2nd September Handicap can see him return to winning form. A winner at both Wolverhampton and Doncaster in April, James Ferguson hiked him in level to tackle the King George V Stakes, where he finished a seven-and-a-half-length eighth of 19 contenders.

Leading St Leger hope Desert Hero was the victor, going on to win the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, with runner-up Valiant King subsequently chasing home Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban and fourth-placed Cloudbreaker placed at Listed level. All of that gives the form a very solid look and Wonder Legend could be the class act here. At Newcastle, it could be Star Runner who shines brightest on the night when he lines up in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novice Stakes. Andrew Balding's colt was an encouraging third with a recent Qatar Goodwood Festival winner ahead of him at Kempton on debut and could build on that useful first day at school now upped to a mile.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 5.40 Fakhama, 6.15 Wallaroo, 6.45 Wonder Legend, 7.15 Moonspirit, 7.45 Storm Melody, 8.15 Selina's Star.

DUNDALK: 1.40 Ashwiyaa, 2.10 Dandyville, 2.40 Agia, 3.10 Nor Time Nor Tide, 3.40 Lasting Peace, 4.10 Morning Approach, 4.40 Londoner, 5.15 French Company.

LINGFIELD: 2.50 Dulcet Spirit, 3.20 Bespoke, 3.50 Resolute Man, 4.20 Elnajmm, 4.55 Angel Of Peace, 5.30 Iconic Mover.

NEWCASTLE: 5.25 Her Way, 6.00 Iron Sheriff, 6.30 Star Runner, 7.00 Making Dreams, 7.30 Indication Rocket, 8.00 Urban Road, 8.30 Northbound, 9.00 Dalton Lane.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.30 Dark Gold, 3.00 Crystal Of Time, 3.30 Motriff, 4.00 GOLDEN SHOT (NAP), 4.30 Northern Spirit, 5.05 Moonlight Dreamer. DOUBLE: Golden Shot and Wonder Legend.