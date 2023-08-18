Saturday Tips

Marbaan can snap a lengthy losing run in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Charlie Fellowes' three-year-old has not got his head in front since landing the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last summer, but his recent third there suggests a return to form is on the cards. The Oasis Dream colt was understandably upped to Group One level for his final two juvenile starts last year, but he failed to make much of an impact over seven furlongs and was returned to sprint trips for his first two runs this term.

A Listed second led into the Commonwealth Cup but he was always struggling, so Fellowes returned to seven furlongs for the Lennox Stakes, where Marbaan outran his 28-1 odds to come home a three-and-a-quarter-length third. He never looked like troubling the first two, Kinross and Isaac Shelby, but he showed that seven furlongs his is now his distance and better ground combined with a slightly less warm heat could see Marbaan back in the winner's enclosure. It is hard to be too confident in the chances of Arrest in the opening BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes, but it may well prove staying trips are his forte.

An ultra-impressive winner of the Chester Vase on testing ground, Arrest was all at sea on quick going in the Derby at Epsom, while he again looked to struggle on good to firm conditions when well beaten in the King Edward VII Stakes at Ascot. Stepping up to just short of 14 furlongs now, it should be noted Frankie Dettori makes the trip to the Berkshire track solely to ride this St Leger entry. Highland Spring has some big-race entries in the autumn, so if those hopes are to be realised, he really should be winning the Chapel Down British EBF Maiden Stakes. He was fourth on his debut at Sandown in July, beaten just under four lengths by Arabian Crown who paid a handsome compliment to the form with a Listed win at Salisbury on Wednesday.

The Coffee Pod can make the long trip north from Richard Hannon's yard pay dividends in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower EBF Novice Stakes at the North Yorkshire venue. Owned by Middleham Park Racing, this son of Acclamation was a 50,000 guineas breeze-up buy in the spring and showed a good chunk of ability when third on his first attempt at Nottingham just over a week ago. That experience should stand him in good stead. The William Hill Great St Wilfrid is as tricky a puzzle as ever, but Kevin Ryan's Dream For Gold could be the solution. Racing off bottom weight in this six-furlong contest, Dream For Gold was edged out by a neck at Newmarket last time and a similar effort here might be good enough. Mister Daydream is also worth supporting in the opening Juddmonte EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, this Make Believe colt hails from the family of Teofilo and while his debut was disappointing, he stepped up on that last time and is one to improve with time. Buttercross Flyer has been knocking on the door and her time can finally come in the Jenningsbet Fillies' Nursery Handicap at Newmarket. Three runs in maiden company have yielded a fifth place and two seconds for Craig Lidster's runner, resulting in an initial mark of 66 which makes plenty of appeal.

SELECTIONS: BATH: 5.02 Airshow, 5.35 Rogue Rosie, 6.10 Giddy Aunt, 6.40 Fierce, 7.10 Dirham Emirati, 7.40 Nevendon, 8.10 Dubai Dreamer.

CURRAGH: 1.45 London City, 2.20 Apple A Dey, 2.52 Marvelosa, 3.27 Henry Longfellow, 4.00 Pearls And Rubies, 4.35 Sumiha, 5.10 Deakin, 5.40 Shoebox King.

DONCASTER: 2.30 Daisy Roots, 3.05 Come Together, 3.40 Vultar, 4.15 Look Out Louis, 4.50 Lerwick, 5.25 Yaaser.

MARKET RASEN: 5.30 Roll With It, 6.00 Pittsburg, 6.30 Young Wolf, 7.00 Hapy La Vie, 7.30 Copper Beach, 8.00 Spot On Soph.

NEWBURY: 1.50 Arrest, 2.25 Swift Asset, 3.00 Top Secret, 3.35 MARBAAN (NAP), 4.05 Highland Spring, 4.40 Lion Kingdom, 5.15 Greek Order.

NEWMARKET: 2.05 Divine Libra, 2.35 Array, 3.10 Buttercross Flyer, 3.45 Haseefah, 4.20 Barrolo, 4.55 Victoria Falls.

PERTH: 2.15 Olivers Travels, 2.45 Champ De Gane, 3.20 Liverpool Knight, 3.55 Dalileo, 4.30 Castletown, 5.06 Born Famous

RIPON: 1.35 Mister Daydream, 2.10 The Coffee Pod, 2.40 Lotus Rose, 3.15 Dream For Gold, 3.50 Challet, 4.25 Lechro, 4.58 Child Of Lir.

TRAMORE: 4.10 Astar, 4.45 Eastmore, 5.20 Fratas, 5.50 Spinning Web, 6.20 Oakley, 6.50 Royal Eagle, 7.20 Zenon, 7.50 Wild Shot. DOUBLE: Marbaan and Dream For Gold.