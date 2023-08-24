Friday Tips

Highfield Princess can turn the tables on her Royal Ascot conqueror Bradsell and successfully defend her crown in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

John Quinn's superstar mare enjoyed a fantastic campaign last season, with her triumph on the Knavesmire the middle leg of a Group One hat-trick as she also landed the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and the Flying Five at the Curragh. It is worth noting that she was beaten at Royal Ascot in 2022 before really finding her stride later in the summer and results suggest she is following a similar trajectory this year. Beaten a length on her reappearance in the Duke of York here in May, Highfield Princess then finished a length behind Bradsell in the King's Stand.

While it is perhaps pushing it to suggest she was an unlucky loser that day, she was impeded by the winner and could and should have finished even closer. She ran another fine race in defeat when third in the Jubilee Stakes just four days later, while giving the impression that she is perhaps becoming increasingly more effective at five than six furlongs. The six-year-old gave that theory more weight when blitzing her rivals in the King George Stakes at Goodwood three weeks ago and while Bradsell must be respected in the rematch, Quinn's ace is fancied to exact her revenge.

Another horse bidding for back-to-back wins on day three of the Ebor Festival is the Hughie Morrison-trained Quickthorn in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup. The six-year-old routed his rivals by upwards of 14 lengths in this Group Two contest 12 months ago and produced a similar performance in the Goodwood Cup on his most recent outing. There is little doubt the chasing pack gave him too much rope on the Sussex Downs, but he still made the most of his advantage in some style and on quick ground at York, he will take some pegging back. Kylian can stamp his class on the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

The Middleham dogs were barking this colt's name prior to his debut at York's Dante meeting in May and while his supporters were ultimately left counting their losses, he has since proved his worth with wide-margin wins in a Newcastle novice event and in Listed company at Sandown. He was unfortunate not to make more of a race of it when third in the Molecomb at Goodwood last time, with the combination of poor draw and soft ground perhaps his undoing. With the step up to six furlongs expected to suit, Kylian should prove hard to beat. John and Thady Gosden's Intinso has to be of interest in the opening Sky Bet Handicap. The grey son of Siyouni looked an exciting prospect when landing cramped odds on his Newcastle introduction last autumn, but was well beaten on his return in the Feilden at Newmarket.

He fared better when third at Chelmsford next time though and stepped up again when a close third on his handicap debut at the Shergar Cup at Ascot recently. If he can learn to race a little less enthusiastically during the early stages, there is mileage in his current mark of 90 and a big field might just help him get some cover before being delivered late. Amanzoe is backed to go one better than last year in the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap. The four-year-old was second to State Occasion in this race last season, a filly who is now a stone higher in the weights following a recent Listed success. Amanzoe on the other hand has been off the track for a year, but with a total prize fund of #100,000 up for grabs, William Haggas is unlikely to have left her short in the fitness department.

SELECTIONS: FFOS LAS: 1.40 Trooper Bisdee, 2.15 Go Daddy, 2.50 Unleash Hell, 3.20 Golden Delite, 3.55 Coral Reef, 4.30 Roost.

GOODWOOD: 4.55 Brazen Idol, 5.30 Francophone, 6.05 Zain Nights, 6.40 Midsummer Music, 7.15 Queen Emma, 7.50 Mary Of Modena.

HAMILTON: 4.40 Fusterlandia, 5.10 Offer and Receive, 5.45 Alethiometer, 6.20 Gather Ye Rosebuds, 6.55 Chillingham, 7.30 Mojomaker, 8.05 Your Spirit.

KILBEGGAN: 4.35 Fox Leicester, 5.05 Shajak, 5.35 Buttons And Bows, 6.10 Givago, 6.45 Winnie Woodnutt, 7.20 Gateau De Miel, 7.55 Barton Snow.

KILLARNEY: 4.15 Nurburgring, 4.50 Bythesametoken, 5.20 Solitary Man, 5.53 Hubrisko, 6.28 More Info, 7.03 Norwigi, 7.38 The Dasher Conway, 8.10 Toto Too.

NEWMARKET: 2.05 Imitate, 2.40 Regal Fanfare, 3.15 Broadway Act, 3.50 Leadenhall, 4.25 Measured Time, 5.00 Zain Farhh.

YORK: 1.50 Intinso, 2.25 Quickthorn, 3.00 Kylian, 3.35 HIGHFIELD PRINCESS (NAP), 4.10 Amanzoe, 4.45 Kings Valley, 5.15 Enfjaar. DOUBLE: Quickthorn and Highfield Princess.