Sunday Tips

Benacre is backed to open his account for the season in the William Hill Handicap at Goodwood.

The Australia colt won at Epsom and on the Sussex Downs at the end of his juvenile campaign, with his impressive Goodwood triumph notably achieved on ground on the easy side. He has failed to add to his tally in five starts so far this year, but did finish a close second in the Listed King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket and was fourth in a Group Two in Germany. After finishing out with the washing over a mile in the Britannia at Royal Ascot, he stepped up to a mile and a quarter for the first time on the all-weather at Chelsmford a couple of weeks ago and the rise in distance yielded improvement as he stayed on well to be beaten just two and a half lengths.

A further hike in trip to a mile and a half, combined with soft ground on his return to the turf, can see Charlie Johnston's charge return to winning ways. There will be some long faces in Ralph Beckett's camp if Cherry is unable to break her duck in the Darley Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The daughter of Dubawi has been knocking on the door, placing in each of her four races to date without managing to get her head in front. Her latest effort when a clear second to Sea Theme at Doncaster reads well after the winner followed up in the Galtres Stakes at York on Thursday. A reproduction of that performance may well be enough to see Cherry earn herself a first visit to the winner's enclosure. Sudden Ambush should prove hard to beat in the City Of Chichester Handicap. Andrew Balding's three-year-old already has a Goodwood win on his CV, which is always a positive on this idiosyncratic track. Since that May success he has added to his tally at Windsor and there was not much wrong with his most recent run when best of the rest behind Bopedro at Newmarket. Running off the same mark of 86, a bold bid looks assured.

Royal Symbol rates as the best bet at Yarmouth in the Download The Bresbet App Handicap. Having recorded a narrow win on his Kempton debut in December 2021, Charlie Appleby's inmate then spent 567 days on the sidelines before finishing fourth behind the high-class Artistic Star on his Sandown comeback in May. He was entitled to improve on that first run since being gelded and undergoing wind surgery and he did just that on his handicap debut at Newmarket last month, boxing on to finish a close-up fourth. Further progress can be anticipated and he is expected to overcome a wide draw to claim victory. Lady Nunthorpe catches the eye ahead in her handicap debut at Beverley.

The Bryan Smart filly has shaped with encouragement in each of her three outings in novice company, two of those efforts recorded at this track. Two starts back she was third behind Rocket Money, who has since doubled up at Thirsk, while she was last seen finishing fourth behind a subsequent Listed winner Graceful Thunder. An opening mark of 74 definitely looks workable in the Willerby Holiday Homes And Lodges Nursery.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 1.40 Zayina, 2.15 Lady Nunthorpe, 2.50 Latin Five, 3.25 Mucky Mulconry, 4.00 Baileys Khelstar, 4.35 Pearl Eye, 5.10 Antagonize.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Remaadd, 2.25 Many A Star, 3.00 Charlie's Choice, 3.35 BENACRE (NAP), 4.10 Cherry, 4.45 Sudden Ambush, 5.20 Eton Blue.

NAAS: 1.30 National Lady, 2.05 Back Down Under, 2.40 McTenett, 3.15 Ocean Quest, 3.50 Teddy Boy, 4.25 Banana Three, 5.00 Enfranchise, 5.30 Lord Vader.

YARMOUTH: 2.35 Ivy Avenue, 3.10 Validated, 3.45 Dagmar Run, 4.20 Royal Symbol, 4.55 Gannon Glory, 5.25 Red Maids. DOUBLE: Benacre and Cherry.