Monday Tips

Seven Questions can have all the answers in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Year Old Trophy.

Trained by George Scott, Seven Questions is returning to familiar territory in this six-furlong Listed event, having won over the course and distance on his penultimate start. That was the middle leg of a hat-trick, with the Kodiac colt having opened his account at Yarmouth on his previous run before adding another victory to his tally at Leicester last time. Winning distances of two and a half lengths and a length and three-quarters do not really do justice to the ease of last two triumphs, with Seven Questions obliging readily on each occasion. His mark of 96 makes nursery company tough going and he certainly merits a place in this field. Jersey Rocs was the runner-up to Seven Questions at this track and he can enjoy his own moment in the spotlight in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

Charlie Hills' runner did not help himself with a slow start that day and while he would not have troubled the winner, he might have got a little closer. Kathab is the pick in the Ripon Rowels Handicap as he goes in search of his own hat-trick. Second to Passenger in the Wood Ditton on his racecourse bow, Kathab took a couple of further attempts before getting off the mark at this track last month and he has since followed up on his first start in handicap company at Haydock. The latter event looked better than his maiden win and the handicapper has now raised him to a mark of 91, although that certainly does not look insurmountable. Heather Main combined with her nephew Henry to win the Betfred Nifty Fifty Amateurs' Derby Handicap two years ago with Captain Haddock, who returns to Epsom in a bid to regain his crown.

The six-year-old was largely disappointing last season, but that has seen him drop significantly in the weights and he is now 10lb lower than he was when landing this prize in 2021. A second-placed finish on his most recent visit to Epsom suggested he is no back number and another bold bid is anticipated on a track that clearly suits. New Business makes some appeal in the Betfred 'Passionate About Sport' Handicap. He finished a fair fourth on his handicap bow at Sandown last month, with the the handicapper electing to drop him 1lb for his two-and-a-half-length defeat. New Business was a bit keen early on that day, so if he can settle better, he is likely to be in the mix. Redredrobin has been in flying form this year and can enhance her already impressive statistics in the Trojan-Mek Ltd Machine Movers Handicap at Chepstow.

Winner of five of her nine starts in 2023, Redredrobin had to settle for second last time but a similar showing might be good enough. Bank Holiday jumping action comes from Cartmel, where course favourite Jelski should be supported in the Wicks Waste Management Handicap Chase. The nine-year-old is a four-time winner at the track for local trainer Jimmy Moffatt and a 3lb rise for his latest success looks more than fair.

SELECTIONS: BALLINROBE: 4.30 On The Tide, 5.05 Samui, 5.35 Straight Home, 6.05 Storm Mahler, 6.35 Sarah's Soldier, 7.05 Mt Leinster, 7.35 Junior Rattler, 8.05 Lady Masquerade.

CARTMEL: 1.20 Rocco Storm, 1.50 Landofsmiles, 2.20 Jelski, 2.55 Gifted Angel, 3.30 Coup De Gold, 4.05 Tip Top Tonto, 4.40 Sinndarella.

CHEPSTOW: 2.15 Cypriot Diaspora, 2.50 Emirates Angel, 3.25 Perovskia, 4.00 Redredrobin, 4.35 Fact Or Fable, 5.10 Dandys Derriere.

DOWNPATRICK: 2.05 Kalanisi Flash, 2.40 Grizabella, 3.15 Reverend Hubert, 3.50 The Grey Monty, 4.20 Grozni, 4.55 I Am Spider Man, 5.25 Samurai Cracker.

EPSOM: 2.30 Daymer Bay, 3.05 New Business, 3.40 Captain Haddock, 4.15 Ribal, 4.50 Otago, 5.20 Desert Falcon.

RIPON: 2.25 Jersey Rocs, 3.00 Exposed, 3.35 SEVEN QUESTIONS (NAP), 4.10 Kathab, 4.45 Mac Ailey, 5.15 Little Ted.

SOUTHWELL: 2.00 The Cola Brasil, 2.35 Bint Havana Grey, 3.10 Rodborough, 3.45 Spaceport, 4.25 Autumn Flight, 5.00 Bomb Squad, 5.32 Hooflepuff. DOUBLE: Seven Questions and Kathab.