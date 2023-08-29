Wednesday Tips

Irregular Warfare could prove a threat to all when returning in the Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Roger Varian's colt finished two lengths adrift of subsequent Horris Hill winner and recent Celebration Mile runner-up Knight when second on debut at Yarmouth last year and then quickly got off the mark in impressive fashion when switched to the all-weather at Wolverhampton. The son of Saxon Warrior romped to a five-length victory on that occasion and showed he has plenty of useful attributes in his armoury. Not yet seen at three, others may possess a fitness edge here. But Irregular Warfare could prove a cut above and it would be no surprise to see him outgun his rivals in what appears a winnable contest. Queens Award has made small steps with each run so far, looking certain to be more suited by a handicap test. Well beaten on debut at Newmarket, she improved with a sixth place next time before taking third at Salisbury, just dropping down the rankings inside the final furlong.

Handed a mark of 59, Ed Walker could have found a winning opportunity in the Unibet More Boosts In More Races Handicap. Love De Vega ended a year-long wait for a win at Hamilton last time out and should again thrive in the Scottish air at Musselburgh. He tackles the William Hill Epic Value Handicap and given the ease of his last victory, Charlie Johnston's runner could take some stopping as he lines up off a mark of 80. Baez is on a hat-trick mission in the Garden Stirling Burnet Portobello Cup Handicap. Jim Goldie switches her up to two and a quarter miles for the first time, having struck at the two-mile mark at both Catterick and York. She was reported to have idled a bit in the finish on the Knavesmire, so her neck verdict could be upgraded slightly and the consistent four-year-old is in red-hot form.

Albegone has a course-and-distance double in his sights at Catterick. He justified market support when winning by a cosy length and three-quarters last week and it is perhaps telling Tim Easterby prefers to turn out under a 5lb penalty in the Yorkshire Dales Distillery Handicap than wait to be reassessed. Starstriker is backed to find the scoresheet at Lingfield and go one better than her second at Windsor earlier this month. The Zoustar filly was making her first appearance for James Ferguson when denied by a nose on that occasion and having previously been trained by Wesley Ward in the USA she carries an interesting profile. The front two were well clear of the field in that Windsor novice event and although she was well held in the States when racing on dirt, she is well worth keeping on side for now.

Chaos Control is the pick in the Staffordshire Beer Festival Saturday 18th November Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter. A winner at Market Rasen in February, he was set a stiff task when coming home sixth in Grade One company at the Grand National meeting. His early mark has looked challenging in two runs, but he is starting to drop a little down the ratings now.

SELECTIONS: BELLEWSTOWN: 4.05 No Thanks, 4.35 Upthereforthinking, 5.05 Final Orders, 5.40 Uhtred, 6.10 Rockview Consort, 6.40 Mr Globalist, 7.10 Up And Out, 7.40 Gone For Tea.

CATTERICK: 1.40 Mia Toretto, 2.10 Jamih, 2.40 Albegone, 3.10 Shark Two One, 3.45 Mezzo Soprano, 4.15 Without Delay, 4.45 Hot Scoop.

CORK: 2.15 Hardpoint, 2.45 Oakley, 3.15 Lygon Street, 3.45 Mirror In Space, 4.20 Local Girl, 4.50 Racing Royalty, 5.20 Golden Days.

KEMPTON: 6.00 Calvert, 6.30 Sayedaty Sadaty, 7.00 City Of York, 7.30 IRREGULAR WARFARE (NAP), 8.00 Compliant, 8.30 Carbis Bay, 9.00 Queens Award.

LINGFIELD: 2.52 Sir Joseph Swan, 3.22 Belo Horizonte, 3.52 Queen's Music, 4.25 Saturnalia, 5.00 Starstriker, 5.30 Bluebells Boy, 6.00 Tokyo Dreamer.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.00 Character Testing, 2.30 Blue Moon Baby, 3.00 Love De Vega, 3.30 Baez, 4.00 Non Mollare, 4.30 Chinese Spirit.

UTTOXETER: 4.40 Liverpool Knight, 5.15 Prison Break, 5.50 Fringill Dike, 6.20 Chaos Control, 6.50 Ambassador, 7.20 Skeeter Park, 7.50 Happy Index. DOUBLE: Irregular Warfare and Queens Award.