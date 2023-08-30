Thursday Tips

Alaskan Gold can provide trainer Karl Burke with yet another juvenile success in the Shepherd Chartered Surveyors EBF Novice Stakes at Carlisle.

The Spigot Lodge handler has been firing on all cylinders with his two-year-olds this season, with his current tally of winners from his youngest crop totalling more than 40. Alaskan Gold has had to make do with minor honours in his first couple of races, but has shown more than enough to suggest it is only a matter of time before he eventually gets his head in front. The son of Kodiac was third on his Nottingham debut behind subsequent Richmond Stakes and Prix Morny winner Vandeek and occupied the same position on his second start at Goodwood. The Goodwood winner Mansa Musa has since gone close in a Group Three in Ireland, while the runner-up Array bolted up on his next appearance at Newmarket. Alaskan Gold will not need to improve much, if at all, on his first couple of efforts to get off the mark at the third attempt. A switch to handicap company can see Vice Captain break his duck in the Racing TV Nursery.

George Scott's youngster has run six times so far and has not yet finished out of the first four, coming closest to victory when beaten less than a length into second at Nottingham in June. The petrol gauge looked to run to empty when fourth over a mile at Chelmsford last time and a step back to seven furlongs looks a wise move. An opening perch of 68 looks fair for this consistent type. Bath punters are advised to put their faith in Boujee Gold in the freebets.ltd.uk Free Bets Handicap. While the Garswood filly's first two efforts were nothing to write home about, a third-placed finish at this venue last month was a big step in the right direction.

While clearly no star, Tony Carroll's charge moves into the handicap sphere from a basement mark of 57 and should be competitive from that rating. Velvet Crush can open her account in the Betsi Golden Mile Maiden Stakes at Chelmsford. John and Thady Gosden's filly was prominent in the market ahead of her introduction at Kempton a couple of weeks ago, but a slow start put her on the back foot from flag-fall. There was though plenty to like about the way she finished off the race to pick up minor money in third, giving the impression she will learn plenty from the experience. If she can jump off on terms in Essex, she should be bang there at the finish. All-weather action also takes place at Newcastle as the Racing League roadshow rolls into town.

Expert Agent is the pick in the William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Racing League Race 25 Handicap following a good effort in defeat at Windsor two weeks ago. Kevin Philippart De Foy's gelding won his first three races on artificial surfaces this year and while he is yet to score after six turf starts, he has run well in competitive races on his last two outings. He was beaten just a length into third last time and should go well again from the same mark of 86 in the north east. Painters Palette can strike gold in the William Hill Epic Value Racing League Race 26 Handicap.

Bought out of Dermot Weld's yard by The Horse Watchers, the Lope De Vega gelding has won three times since joining Rebecca Menzies. He was value for more than the winning margin of a length and a half at Redcar on his most recent outing and a 5lb hike does not look insurmountable. Jumps fans can look forward to a decent evening card at Stratford, with Arcade Attraction expected to complete his hat-trick in the Hills Of Ledbury Diamond Wedding Celebration Handicap Chase. The nine-year-old has dotted up twice over the course and distance since joining Sophie Leech and can make it three from three in the hands of champion jockey Brian Hughes.

SELECTIONS: BATH: 2.30 Charlie Arthur, 3.00 D Day Arvalenreeva, 3.30 Back Tomorrow, 4.00 Deputise, 4.35 Easy Equation, 5.06 Boujee Gold.

CARLISLE: 2.45 War Defender, 3.15 ALASKAN GOLD (NAP), 3.45 Utilis, 4.15 Vice Captain, 4.48 Vixey, 5.20 Ayr Poet.

CHELMSFORD: 2.25 By Default, 2.55 Velvet Crush, 3.25 Zaman Jemil, 3.55 Laertes, 4.25 Native Melody, 4.55 El Royale.

NAVAN: 1.35 Pop Star, 2.05 Mr Saturday, 2.35 Tourist, 3.05 Nika Pika, 3.35 Brogue, 4.05 Kermiya, 4.40 Celtic Revival, 5.10 Ellaat.

NEWCASTLE: 5.45 Lizzie Jean, 6.15 Beechwood Star, 6.45 Le Reveur, 7.15 Expert Agent, 7.45 Painters Palette, 8.15 Parlando, 8.45 Dakota Gold.

STRATFORD: 5.00 The Geordie Ginge, 5.30 Gold Link, 6.00 Arcade Attraction, 6.30 Isthebaropen, 7.00 Getaway Jewel, 7.30 Baskerville. DOUBLE: Alaskan Gold and Velvet Crush.