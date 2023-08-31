Friday Tips

Capone can step up on two recent placed runs to win the Kingsclere Racing Club Handicap at Salisbury.

Trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis, the eight-year-old has enjoyed a decent turf campaign, winning one of his five starts and coming home in the first four on the other occasions. Victorious at Chester in June, Capone has had to settle for second twice subsequently, when beaten a neck by Dereham on his penultimate start and then when going down by half a length to Campaign Trail on his most recent run.

Sent off a 40-1 chance on the latter run, Capone certainly outran his odds at Nottingham and while he has been edged up to a mark of 75, he has gone well off that kind of rating before. Lexington Belle makes a swift return to action after a creditable defeat at York last week. Turning out again quickly following wins at Thirsk and Wolverhampton, Alice Haynes' charge tried to make all in a richly-endowed nursery on the Knavesmire, failing to do so by just a neck on the line.

The handicapper has raised her to a mark of 82 now, but her York run suggests she is of that calibre in the Sixties Icon Standing At Norman Court Stud Nursery Handicap. Magsood lines up in Carlisle's David Allen IT Solutions EBF Novice Stakes rather than Saturday's Solario Stakes at Sandown, and the hint should be taken.

He got off the mark at the third attempt at Beverley, posting a professional display to win by just over two lengths on the Westwood and looking as though there is more to come. Trooper Bisdee will try to keep his winning run going in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap at Thirsk. Sir Mark Prescott's charge has won four of his six starts this term and is currently on a hat-trick following successes at Beverley and Ffos Las in recent weeks.

He hacked up by eight lengths in an amateur event on the latter occasion, finding for every challenge, and his improvement may not yet be at an end. Scottish Reel is an eyecatching newcomer in the British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes for Charlie Johnston. A reasonable purchase at 40,000 guineas as a yearling, this Highland Reel colt is a half-brother to multiple Group One winner Laurens and a mile looks a good starting point given the obvious stamina in his pedigree.

Blue Day should feel the benefit of his debut run when he contests the Prostate Cymru 3A's Leisure Carmarthen Maiden Stakes at Ffos Las. Beaten two and a half lengths into fourth at Newbury in July, Blue Day's inexperience was evident when the race began in earnest, but nevertheless there was plenty of promise in the defeat. The second-placed Mr Sketch has subsequently given the form a bit of a boost with a win and Blue Day can take a step forward for Roger and Harry Charlton.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.30 Havana Rose, 2.00 Spirit In My Soul, 2.30 Bellarchi, 3.00 Borough, 3.30 Magsood, 4.00 Lockdown Lass, 4.30 Spanish Hustle.

DOWN ROYAL: 4.25 Spinning Web, 5.00 Cullagh West, 5.30 Cave Court, 6.05 Good Lad, 6.35 Jeff Kidder, 7.05 Winnie Woodnutt, 7.35 Roedora.

FFOS LAS: 4.45 Brazen Idol, 5.15 Defying Orders, 5.50 Blue Day, 6.20 Syllabus, 6.50 She's A Mirage, 7.20 Kynsa, 7.50 Easter Icon.

FONTWELL: 2.08 Izzy's Grey, 2.38 Our Brother John, 3.08 Duke Of Luckley, 3.38 Forget The Way, 4.08 Nadim, 4.38 Fine By Me.

SALISBURY: 5.10 Luna Magic, 5.40 Lexington Belle, 6.13 Le Geyt, 6.43 Thisismydream, 7.13 Dream Of Mischief, 7.43 CAPONE (NAP).

THIRSK: 1.50 Parr Fire, 2.20 Scottish Reel, 2.50 Shin Jidai, 3.20 Rock Opera, 3.50 Symbolize, 4.20 Abravaggio, 4.55 Trooper Bisdee.

WEXFORD: 4.15 Good Heavens, 4.50 Leroy Leroy, 5.20 Rockview Roman, 5.55 Juniper Hill, 6.25 Joyeux Machin, 6.55 Rebel Waltz, 7.25 Rudy Catrail.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 6.00 Victoriano, 6.30 Billiegee, 7.00 Hedge Fund, 7.30 Vinaka, 8.00 Glory Call, 8.30 Dalby Forest, 9.00 Ghostly. DOUBLE: Capone and Lexington Belle.