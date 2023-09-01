Saturday Tips

Sir Michael Stoute has sent out only one juvenile winner so far this term, but Starlore can double both their tallies in the Virgin Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown.

The Kingman colt won on his debut over this same seven furlongs back in July, when he made pretty hard work of it by hanging in the closing stages and idling in front to eventually hold on by a nose from Maximum Dividend. Starlore looked very inexperienced that day, so it is probably best not to read too much into that and instead focus on the fact the third-placed Arabian Crown has since won a Listed race while the fifth, Devil's Point, hacked up on his only start since. Stoute's team have hardly been firing on all cylinders of late, but Starlore looked a classy type who could could give the Freemason Lodge team a nice boost in this Group Three affair.

Midnight Mile was outstayed at Haydock recently and she now moves back to a mile in the Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes. Winner of the Oh So Sharp Stakes and a fine fourth at the Breeders' Cup as a juvenile, Midnight Mile could not build an initial fourth in the Musidora when tried over 12 furlongs in the Ribblesdale, but looked to have found her niche back at 10 furlongs when winning a York Listed heat. However, Al Aasy was just much too strong in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes, with Midnight Mile dropping to third inside the final furlong, eventually coming home three lengths adrift. Richard Fahey's charge could yet have untapped potential in a strongly-run mile affair. Educator was not disgraced at York last week and could put up another good showing in the Virgin Bet Handicap.

Beaten just over five lengths in seventh by the well-supported Marhaba The Champ on the Knavesmire, Educator could perhaps benefit from this slightly less competitive heat as well as a switch down in trip to 10 furlongs. The Listed William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes is the highlight on the Westwood and trainer Clive Cox can claim the prize for a third successive year. While the admirable Tis Marvellous shoots for a hat-trick, preference his for his stablemate Kerdos. He found the King George at Goodwood beyond his capabilities but a repeat of his fifth would be more than good enough here. At Chester, Derby disappointment Military Order tries to get his campaign back on track in the CAA Stellar Chester Stakes.

Winner of the Lingfield Derby Trial on his penultimate run, Charlie Appleby's charge was among the leading fancies at Epsom but came home last of the 14 runners, beaten 24 lengths by Auguste Rodin as he hardly appeared to relish the famous descent to the finish. Military Order is prominent enough in the St Leger betting at this point and given his rating of 110 puts him well ahead of these rivals, it would be disappointing if he could not make an impact stepped up to 14 furlongs.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 2.05 Fulfilled, 2.40 Kerdos, 3.15 Jojo Rabbit, 3.50 Rose Branch, 4.25 Full Regalia, 5.00 Miss Britain, 5.35 Bearwith.

CHELMSFORD: 5.15 Masqool, 5.45 May, 6.15 Goldmine Girl, 6.45 Two Tribes, 7.15 Fifty Year Storm, 7.45 Club Manager, 8.15 Finery.

CHESTER: 1.35 Lord Bertie, 2.10 Colorada Dancer, 2.45 Fair Wind, 3.20 Military Order, 3.55 Jabaara, 4.30 Lihou, 5.05 Wholeofthemoon.

NAVAN: 1.40 Enola Nation, 2.15 Gloucester, 2.50 Starnight, 3.25 Arnhem, 4.00 Dumb Love, 4.35 Lucky Queen, 5.10 Party Moon, 5.40 Earth Dance.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.32 Carigeen Kampala, 3.07 Time Flies By, 3.42 Reserve Tank, 4.17 Caius Marcius, 4.52 El Borracho, 5.27 Good Impression.

SANDOWN: 1.50 Alpha Capture, 2.25 Midnight Mile, 3.00 Educator, 3.35 STARLORE (NAP), 4.10 Classical Song, 4.45 Paladin, 5.20 Simple Man.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 6.00 Prince Ali, 6.30 Hound Dog, 7.00 Rogue Rosie, 7.30 Alpine Girl, 8.00 Kaaress, 8.30 Further Measure, 9.00 My Opinion. DOUBLE: Starlore and Midnight Mile.