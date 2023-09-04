Tuesday Tips

Mount Olympus has clearly been rejuvenated by a switch to Alan King's yard and can continue his profitable campaign in the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap at Goodwood. The five-year-old made it two wins from three outings this year for the Barbury Castle handler when scoring nicely at Leicester in July, having previously been trained by Eve Johnson Houghton. Mount Olympus readily accounted for subsequent Carlisle scorer Owens Lad on his most recent outing and despite a 7lb rise in the weights, he looks worth keeping on side.

Charlie Appleby's Honest Desire will attract plenty of interest on his racecourse debut in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Peter Willett Future Stayers' Maiden Stakes over a mile. The son of Frankel cost Godolphin 150,000 guineas and is a half-brother to two winners, being out of a full-sister to the useful Dubai Prince, so it is a family connections know well. Pink Satin may have caught a tartar when second to Zoulou Chief at Windsor and is worth another chance in the William Hill Epic Boost Fillies' Nursery. This homebred half-sister to high-class performer Highland Chief was well backed on her handicap bow following a 51-day break and remains a filly with plenty of potential.

King Lear created a big impression when galloping on strongly to score by four lengths at Nottingham last month and is rated one to follow in the Ambrose Harcourt Memorial Novice Stakes. George Boughey's colt had previously shown promise first time out at Newmarket and is by Galileo, out of former Falmouth Stakes winner Amazing Maria. Doom will be looking to break her duck in a match race for the William Hill Ripon Champion Bonus 2023 Maiden Fillies' Stakes in North Yorkshire. The three-year-old daughter of Dubawi and Breeders' Cup winner Dank went down by just a head against subsequent Oaks star Soul Sister on her final outing as a juvenile.

She was just collared close home by Whispering Words when making a belated return to action at Newmarket last month and facing a solitary newcomer she will surely open her account at the fifth time of asking. Strong Johnson ended a barren run of just over two years without a win when galloping on well from a prominent position at Redcar recently. He has been raised 5lb for that triumph but a new mark of 78 is still way below a best of 100 during his days in Ireland and a double looks on in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap. Hamilton have put on a nice prize for the Gartcraig Inn Always A Welcome 2-Y-O Series Final Nursery and the hat-trick-chasing Chumbaa appeals here. The daughter of Belardo took a dozen races to get off the mark at this track last month but then stepped up again when scoring on her handicap bow at Ripon. Although it seems strange for such a busy juvenile to be improving at this stage of the season, Chumbaa really does seem to be getting better and better.

Over the jumps at Bangor, Quid Pro Quo looks due another win in the Carr & Associates LLP Handicap Chase. Dan Skelton's seven-year-old prevailed for the fourth time at Southwell in April and has since put in a trio of fair efforts. He can be guilty of flattering to deceive by travelling smoothly in races before failing to find much at the business end, but this could be the kind of contest where everything goes his way. The Big Jetaway has been well placed by Donald McCain to complete a hat-trick this summer and can extend his hot streak in the Gaskells Waste Management Handicap Chase. His last two victories have come at this venue, making all to score over fences before romping home by 17 lengths in a novice hurdle. He should still be in fine spirits for this switch back to the bigger obstacles and another step up in distance is unlikely to pose any problems.

SELECTIONS: BANGOR: 1.50 Umndeni, 2.25 Littel Flour, 3.00 Quid Pro Quo, 3.35 The Big Jetaway, 4.10 Cumhacht, 4.45 Ragamuffin.

GOODWOOD: 1.35 MOUNT OLYMPUS (NAP), 2.10 Honest Desire, 2.45 Pink Satin, 3.20 Novel Legend, 3.55 Cover Up, 4.30 King Lear, 5.05 Count Otto.

HAMILTON: 4.40 Curious Rover, 5.15 Spectacular Style, 5.45 Chumbaa, 6.15 Creative Style, 6.45 Havana Party, 7.15 Elettaria, 7.45 Burtonlodge Beauty.

RIPON: 4.20 Doom, 4.55 Rogue Enforcer, 5.30 Chester Le Streak, 6.00 Strong Johnson, 6.30 Eastern Charm, 7.00 Blue Antares, 7.30 All Dunn. DOUBLE: Mount Olympus and Pink Satin.