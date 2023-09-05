Wednesday Tips

North View appears to have been found a gilt-edged opportunity to open his account at the third time of asking in the EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Bath.

Peter Chapple-Hyam's juvenile shaped with abundant promise on his racecourse debut in a valuable race at Ascot in July and the form could hardly have worked out better. The Expert Eye colt was beaten a length and three-quarters into third place by subsequent Acomb Stakes victor Indian Run, while the runner-up Kingdom Of Riches has since gone one better at Leicester. North View was a short price on his second start at Newmarket last month - but having looked set to oblige after travelling strongly to the lead, he was run out of it in the closing stages by the more battle-hardened Watcha Matey. Chapple-Hyam's youngster can only benefit from that experience and the way he moved through that seven-furlong contest suggested this drop back to five-and-a-half should not be an issue.

Foreseeable Future looks sure to go close in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap. Ruth Carr's youngster has already won four times in 2023 and has proven himself effective on terrain ranging from good to firm to soft. Following summer triumphs at Thirsk and Musselburgh, the eight-year-old went in search of a hat-trick at Newmarket last time out but had to make do with the silver medal behind Above. Dropping back down in class and running off the same mark of 68, Foreseeable Future should prove hard to beat as he bids to take the prize back to Yorkshire. A move into handicap company can see Leaves Of Grass get off the mark in the At The Races App Form Study Nursery at Lingfield.

Andrew Balding's filly has shown ability in each of her three starts to date, with her most recent effort on her all-weather debut over this course and distance comfortably her best. She was clear second best on that occasion behind Hot Front, who had already been placed twice and contested the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, so it was a creditable performance. Leaves Of Grass steps into a handicap with a mark of 72, which may underestimate her potential. Bletchley Storm will not be winning out of turn if she can plunder the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Handicap at Southwell. Three moderate novice runs earned Michael Bell's three-year-old a lowly starting perch of 57 and she has proved competitive off that mark by twice finishing second in handicaps.

She was unfortunate to bump into the prolific Sparks Fly last time out and with a step up distance viewed as a positive, she is expected to break her duck in the Midlands. Evening all-weather fare comes from Kempton, where Poutchek is impossible to oppose in the Unibet Zero% Mission Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The daughter of Ulysses placed third on her Newmarket introduction before being beaten a neck into second at this track three weeks ago. She might not need to improve much if at all to make it third time lucky. Irish raider Lisnamult Lad looks the best bet over the jumps at Hexham. A winner at Sligo on his penultimate start, John McConnell's inmate was last seen finishing third at Downpatrick behind Gortmillish, with subsequent winner Charlie Luciano splitting the pair in second. Lisnamult Lad looks poised to strike again in the opening Langley Castle An Outstanding Small Hotel. Novices' Hurdle in Northumberland.

SELECTIONS: BATH: 1.10 First Company, 1.40 NORTH VIEW (NAP), 2.15 Foreseeable Future, 2.50 Moulin Booj, 3.25 My Chiquita, 4.00 Mayfair Gold, 4.34 Billaki Mou, 5.09 Asense.

CORK: 4.29 Settlement, 5.04 Highland Rahy, 5.39 King Cuan, 6.10 Ostraka, 6.40 Carnegie Hall, 7.10 Queen Of Thunder, 7.40 Sondheim.

GOWRAN PARK: 2.20 Old Faithful, 2.55 Sectarius, 3.30 Dance Night Andday, 4.05 You Owe Me Money, 4.40 Pinball Wizard, 5.15 Rock Etoile, 5.50 Impero.

HEXHAM: 4.39 Lisnamult Lad, 5.14 Haveyougotmymoney, 5.45 Copper Beach, 6.18 Horn Cape, 6.48 Prospect House, 7.18 Hapy La Vie.

KEMPTON: 6.00 Pinpoint, 6.30 Poutchek, 7.00 Boldly, 7.30 Vinaka, 8.00 Palio, 8.30 Soar Above, 9.00 Surrey Noir.

LINGFIELD: 1.55 No Turning Back, 2.30 Leaves Of Grass, 3.05 Love Billy Boy, 3.40 Mukha Magic, 4.15 Karat Karat, 4.50 Angel Of Antrim, 5.25 Villalobos.

SOUTHWELL: 1.30 Bletchley Storm, 2.05 Clipsham Gold, 2.40 American Glory, 3.15 Invincible Aura, 3.50 Create, 4.25 Hezahunk, 5.00 Wannabe Brave, 5.30 Jill Rose. DOUBLE: North View and Foreseeable Future.