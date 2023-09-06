Thursday Tips

Clive Cox has shown many times before he is as good as anyone with his two-year-olds and Symbology is proving that point.

A winner first time up at York in July, the Havana Grey filly - who cost £230,000 as a yearling - was then third in the Princess Margaret at Ascot won by Sacred Angel, who was subsequently fourth in the Prix Morny. She backed that up with further progression behind Relief Rally and Cherry Blossom in a strong renewal of the Lowther at York and at the moment she appears to be only going one way.

Fast ground will be to her liking and while Soprano could be a fly in the ointment in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury, there is lots to like about the Cox runner.

Aidan O'Brien has only ever sent two previous runners to Salisbury so Cambridge has to be of considerable interest in the Byerley Stud Novice Stakes. The son of Dubawi was a huge eyecatcher when third on his debut at Roscommon just over a fortnight ago. He completely blew the stalls yet made good progress in the closing stages to finish third behind the Ger Lyons-trained Beauty Thunder, who had run respectably behind two decent winners before.

Richard Hannon's Serene Seraph showed up well on her debut at Doncaster when third to Carla's Way and should take some beating in the Bob Mccreery Memorial British EBF Quidhampton Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The winner has since been second in a Goodwood Group Three having been well fancied for the Albany, while the second, Star Of Mystery, won her next two before being inexplicably beaten at 1/6 in a Group Two. Hannon has given Serene Seraph plenty of time to get over her first run and this £30,000 pot looks a good spot to aim at.

Steph Hollinshead's Al Simmo will be fresher than most in the European Bloodstock News EBF 'Lochsong' Fillies' Handicap having had just two runs this season. She will find this a bit easier than the Group Three at York she ran in last time out.

With £25,000 up for grabs, it is not a surprise to see a couple of nice types line up for the British EBF Reprocolor Premier Fillies' Handicap at Haydock. Among them is the unbeaten Royal Mila. Trained by William Haggas, this three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel did not see a racecourse until May this year, where she was always doing enough despite the winning margin being a neck. A good bit wiser next time at Windsor, she defied a penalty with the minimum of fuss and she is almost certainly going to prove significantly better than her opening mark of 87.

At Carlisle, Kintaro can get off the mark in the trustatrader.com Novice Stakes. He made a really promising debut on his debut at York last year when fourth of 12 and in truth has been a little disappointing this season. His opening third at Chester was fair enough but then he disappointed at Thirsk, after which he was gelded and he did not fair much better at Goodwood when last seen. Fitted with a visor for the first time, he needs to be winning to live up to his mark of 80.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 4.35 Rainbow Rain, 5.05 Lazareti, 5.35 Dark Crusade, 6.05 Silent Move, 6.35 Shahnaz, 7.05 Kintaro, 7.35 Oh So Chic.

CLONMEL: 4.20 Astar, 4.50 This Songisforyou, 5.25 Chica Linda, 5.55 Yokkell, 6.25 Tastyee, 6.55 Vischio, 7.25 Walnut Beach.

HAYDOCK: 2.00 She's A Novelty, 2.30 Elmonjed, 3.00 Blue Moon Baby, 3.30 Wafei, 4.05 The Bitter Moose, 4.40 Royal Mila, 5.10 Leitzel.

SALISBURY: 2.10 Uncle Dick, 2.40 Cambridge, 3.10 Serene Seraph, 3.40 SYMBOLOGY (NAP), 4.15 Al Simmo, 4.45 Garden Route, 5.15 Le Mans.

SOUTHWELL: 1.45 Fox's Socks, 2.18 Swapped, 2.48 Manimole, 3.18 Nibras Gold, 3.55 Ez Tiger, 4.25 Abraaj, 4.55 Pardon Me.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 The Smiling Wolf, 6.15 Alcazan, 6.45 Royal Dream, 7.15 Koy Koy, 7.45 Naxos, 8.15 Percy Jones, 8.45 Get It.

DOUBLE: Symbology and Royal Mila.