Monday Tips

Completed was a huge eyecatcher on her debut earlier in the month and should be able to go one better in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Restricted Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

Trained by Karl Burke, the Night Of Thunder filly looked pretty clueless in the first part of the race at Southwell, but once the penny dropped she fairly rattled home. The winner, Roger Varian's Shakeela, put her experience to good use and got first run on her but Completed looked a sure-fire future winner. As a 100,000 guineas purchase, you would be hoping she would be showing some promise on debut and she is certainly with the right man. Burke has had an exceptional season with his juveniles, with over 50 individual winning two-year-olds, and Completed can add to his tally.

William Haggas' Rare Jewel faces a massive drop in grade in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Nursery Handicap. A home-bred filly for Clipper Logistics, she made her debut in a Listed race but failed to get involved, although it at least showed Haggas holds her in high regard. She then went to Beverley for an ordinary novice and comfortably opened her account before Haggas sent her to France for a Group Three event. Again she was found wanting and she must have been a tricky case for the handicapper to weigh up. He went for a mark of 79 and that feels manageable.

Mumcat gained just reward for a couple of encouraging placed efforts when securing a course-and-distance success earlier this month and can go in again in the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap. Jacqueline Coward's filly travelled sweetly throughout that contest and kept on nicely to get the better of market leader He's An Angel.

Over the jumps at Huntingdon, Royal Lake gets the nod in the Follow Us On Twitter @Bethrhino Novices' Handicap Hurdle. The seven-year-old looked to be going the right way during a successful spring campaign which featured a staying-on victory at Fontwell, with his improvement put down to being treated for stomach ulcers. Royal Lake has since changed hands for £22,000 and a switch from Oliver Sherwood to Alastair Ralph can help to freshen him up.

In The Air offers plenty of appeal in the Macer Gifford Handicap Chase for Gary and Jamie Moore. The five-year-old gelding was last seen edging out well-backed favourite Small Bad Bob by a neck at Fontwell in mid-May, getting up despite being far from fluent at the final flight when making his challenge. That was a third win from eight starts over timber for the French import and he looks the type to do just as well, if not better, now tackling bigger obstacles.

SELECTIONS:

GALWAY: 12.30 Settlement, 1.05 Fools Glory, 1.40 Guest Star, 2.15 Nouvel Espoir, 2.50 Our Dickie, 3.25 Immutable, 4.00 Special Protector, 4.35 Enquire Within.

HUNTINGDON: 12.40 Foxey, 1.15 Royal Lake, 1.50 Doc McCoy, 2.25 Pearly Island, 3.00 Iolaos Du Mou, 3.35 In The Air, 4.10 Jeune Belle.

NEWCASTLE: 4.15 Ghadbbaan, 4.50 COMPLETED (NAP), 5.25 Freds Mate, 6.00 Amasar, 6.30 Rare Jewel, 7.00 Ice Shadow, 7.30 Mumcat, 8.00 Blazing Hot.

WEXFORD: 12.55 Bayou Belle, 1.30 Me Wee Bonnie Lass, 2.05 Our Uncle Jack, 2.40 The Flying Spur, 3.15 Idas Boy, 3.50 Imagine, 4.25 Rainbow Trail.

DOUBLE: Completed and Rare Jewel.