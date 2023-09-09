Sunday Tips

Emaraaty Ana appears to have been found a nice opportunity to break his duck for the season in the Betgoodwin Garrowby Stakes at York.

Kevin Ryan's charge was below par over this course and distance back in May and at Royal Ascot but looked much more like his old self when a neck second to Lezoo at Newmarket last month. Better ground helped his cause that day and it was a spirited effort to strike for home in a positive manner before being collared late on. Emaraaty Ana has put in some fine performances on the Knavesmire down the years, notably winning the 2018 Gimcrack on his first visit. He has also been second and third in the Nunthorpe and is now fancied for a sixth career success.

Commanche Falls commands respect on his summer form and should have been freshened up by a little break, but giving away 5lb to Emaraaty Ana will be tough. York's card kicks off with the interesting Ire Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Novice Stakes and Ziggy's Condor has strong credentials. Richard Fahey's Havana Grey colt looked smart when powering home by three lengths on his Pontefract debut and then did nothing wrong in a valuable sales race here last time out. Although no match for emphatic victor Dragon Leader, Ziggy's Condor finished in front of 20 other rivals and there still seems scope for more improvement.

Harlem Nights did not quite get the run of the race at Newmarket last time out and takes the eye in the John And Judith Marshall Memorial Handicap. James Horton's three-year-old had previously built on two good runner-up efforts by scoring nicely at Doncaster, when staying on strongly to win going away. Over the jumps at Fontwell, Watergrange Jack can complete a hat-trick in the Bet365 Handicap Hurdle. Neil Mulholland's seven-year-old has finished strongly to strike at Worcester and this venue under Sam Twiston-Davies, who will again look to time his late challenge just right. Fairlawn Flyer is taken to get back on track in the Bet365 Handicap Chase after suffering the misfortune of a slipped saddle when pulled up at Southwell on Thursday. He had previously galloped on gamely to oblige at Cartmel and remains fairly treated on his best form from last winter. The Comer Group International Irish St Leger looks the most open of four Group One contests at the Curragh and Eldar Eldarov is rated a value option.

Things have not quite gone to plan for Roger Varian's charge this term but a solid effort in the Goodwood Cup suggested he is worth sticking with. He had Emily Dickinson in behind when landing last year's Doncaster St Leger and has proven relatively versatile in terms of ground conditions. Highfield Princess was a runaway winner of the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes 12 months ago and can retain that trophy. Moyglare Stud Stakes favourite Ylang Ylang has created a big impression in her two wins to date and City Of Troy is another much-vaunted Aidan O'Brien juvenile in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

SELECTIONS: CURRAGH: 1.50 Summerghand, 2.25 Never Ending Story, 2.55 Highfield Princess, 3.25 Ylang Ylang, 4.00 City Of Troy, 4.35 Eldar Eldarov, 5.10 Native American, 5.45 Crystal Black.

FONTWELL: 2.00 Quiet Thunder, 2.33 Two Past Eight, 3.03 Fairlawn Flyer, 3.38 Watergrange Jack, 4.10 Zoran, 4.43 My Louise.

YORK: 1.40 Ziggy's Condor, 2.15 Harlem Nights, 2.45 Tendentious, 3.15 Tropical Island, 3.50 EMARAATY ANA (NAP), 4.25 King Triton, 4.55 Pillow Talk. DOUBLE: Emaraaty Ana and Harlem Nights.