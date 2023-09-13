Thursday Tips

Darnation can make a seamless transition to both Group Two company and a mile in the Betfred May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

Hailing from the in-form Karl Burke yard, this daughter of Too Darn Hot is yet another classy juvenile for the team that landed the Moyglare Stud Stakes with Fallen Angel last weekend. While Darnation has yet to reach those Group One heights, her three runs to date have oozed potential, stepping up from a debut third to hack up by 10 lengths in a soft-ground Thirsk maiden. Immediately upped to Group Three level for the Prestige at Goodwood, Darnation again thrived with cut in the ground as she cruised home by two lengths despite a slightly tardy start, with the reopposing Hard To Resist back in third.

That rival could pose a serious threat again this time having endured a troubled passage, but Darnation appeared to win with a fair bit in hand and looked as though a mile would be well within her compass given how she stayed on in the final furlong. Sumo Sam was also a Goodwood winner on her most recent start, when she benefitted from an excellent front-running ride by Tom Marquand to run out a wide-margin winner of the Lillie Langtry Stakes. The ground was very deep that day which certainly played to her strengths and conditions could again be on the easy side on Town Moor, where she will this time be partnered by Rossa Ryan.

Her rivals are unlikely to let her steal as big an early advantage as at Goodwood, but Sumo Sam seems to have found her niche at this 14-furlong distance. Easy ground would be a bit of a question mark for Dragon Leader in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes, but he remains a tentative pick. Unbeaten in three runs so far, Dragon Leader was deeply impressive in winning a similar heat to this at York last month, although that victory came on good to firm ground, which appears unlikely here. Nevertheless, Dragon Leader sneaks in at the bottom of the weights which gives him an edge over the likes of Johannes Brahms.

Chic Columbine makes a swift return to action in the British Stallion Studs EBF 'Carrie Red' Fillies' Nursery Handicap. A very cosy winner at Haydock last week, she lines up under a 6lb penalty but is still 3lb well in as the handicapper has hiked her to a mark of 83 after her three-and-a-quarter-length strike. Iron Lion impressed when winning at Doncaster last month and can follow up in the Hippo Bamboo Wipes Handicap. He starts handicap life on a a perch of 84 after thriving with cut when triumphing over 10 furlongs. Ben Ffrench Davis can enjoy a day to remember at Epsom as he teams up with Prince Alex in the Everyone's Booking Fit Show 2025 Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap.

Trained by his father, Dominic, Prince Alex finished third at Goodwood on his first start for the handler and remains 5lb lower than his last winning mark.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 4.55 Brilliant Blue, 5.30 Nouveaux, 6.00 Stormy Waves, 6.30 Elusive Tiger, 7.00 Shabs, 7.30 Tolstoy, 8.00 Dulcet Spirit, 8.30 She's A Mirage.

DONCASTER: 1.15 Rambuso Creek, 1.50 Chic Columbine, 2.25 Dragon Leader, 3.00 DARNATION (NAP), 3.35 Sumo Sam, 4.10 Iron Lion, 4.45 El Jasor, 5.20 Spanish Blaze.

EPSOM: 2.15 Queen's Music, 2.50 Redredrobin, 3.25 Prince Alex, 4.00 Lethal Touch, 4.35 Anticipating, 5.10 La Maquina, 5.45 Rose Bolt.

FFOS LAS: 2.05 Heartrate, 2.40 Hedge Fund, 3.15 Major Major, 3.50 Chequers Court, 4.25 Naturelle, 5.00 Finest Leader, 5.35 Gonzaga.

NAAS: 1.55 Sweetest, 2.30 Military, 3.05 King Cuan, 3.40 Glamorously, 4.15 Kathaniel, 4.50 Take Me To Church, 5.25 Gallantly. DOUBLE: Darnation and Iron Lion.