Friday Tips

Big Evs promises to be a big player in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

Second first time up, he produced a 20-1 surprise to win the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and showed there was no fluke about that in following up in the Molecomb at Glorious Goodwood. Connections rolled the dice in supplementing him for the Nunthorpe against his elders, but unfortunately he failed to give his running on the Knavesmire and it is probably best to put a line through it.

He is clearly a lot better than that and back against his own age group, he should be seen in a much better light. Another plus is he seems versatile with regards to underfoot conditions, as it was a lot softer at Goodwood than at the Royal meeting. Trueshan can make the most of favourable conditions for once to take the Betfred Doncaster Cup. Historically plagued by ground too fast for his liking and missing countless big-race engagements because of it, it is to the credit of Alan King and his team that he has such a fantastic record. This year has not been his so far, in fact he has only been seen twice and has undergone wind surgery since his below-par Sagaro Stakes effort at Ascot in May. Coltrane will be the one for him to beat, and is a former nemesis, not least in this race 12 months ago, but in contrast to Trueshan he has been busy in the championship staying events at Royal Ascot, Goodwood and York, so the selection is fancied to make race-freshness pay for a popular success. War Rooms is really interesting in the Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes.

The Churchill colt powered home once the penny dropped to win here in a soft-ground maiden in July and is really well thought of by trainer Owen Burrows, who is enjoying an excellent season in terms of high-profile winners. He holds the right sort of entries in the autumn and this Listed event - won by a certain Frankel back in the day - strikes as the perfect stepping stone to a run in something like the Dewhurst. Real Dream is given another chance in the Mallard Handicap after disappointing when well fancied for the Ebor. A Sir Michael Stoute four-year-old with few miles on the clock, he had been on an upward curve prior to York.

Cherry can pick off a good prize in the shape of the British EBF Ruby Anniversary Premier Fillies' Handicap. After knocking on the door more than once, she was an easy winner at Goodwood and now she has got her head in front, there should be more to come on her handicap bow. She is another who goes well with cut in the ground. Tactical caught the eye at the Ebor meeting and gets the vote in the Doncaster Groundworks Reinforcements Handicap, with Succession the one for the Hippo Clean Edge Masking Tape Confined Nursery Handicap.

SELECTIONS: BALLINROBE: 3.05 An Bradn Feasa, 3.40 Dame Rapide, 4.15 Conna Cottage, 4.50 Minx Tiara, 5.25 Sarah Beara, 5.55 My Friend The Wind, 6.30 Itsalonglongroad, 7.00 Day's A Dawning.

CHESTER: 1.35 Exigency, 2.10 Berkshire Nugget, 2.45 Glendown, 3.20 Two Auld Pals, 3.55 Little Boy Blue, 4.30 Bear On The Loose, 5.05 Ciotog.

DONCASTER: 1.15 Marie Ellen, 1.50 War Rooms, 2.25 BIG EVS (NAP), 3.00 Trueshan, 3.35 Real Dream, 4.10 Cherry, 4.45 Tactical, 5.20 Succession.

DOWNPATRICK: 2.15 Nt Field Minnesota, 2.50 Como Park, 3.25 No Show, 4.00 Ringdufferin, 4.35 Ceanndana, 5.10 C'est Quelqu'un, 5.45 Get In Line.

SALISBURY: 4.20 Dreams Of Valor, 4.55 Mitwaa, 5.30 Warminster, 6.05 Fact Of Fable, 6.40 Trawlerman, 7.10 Al Anoud.

SANDOWN: 2.05 South Shore, 2.40 Recon Mission, 3.15 Strutting, 3.50 Dark Encounter, 4.25 Under The Twilight, 5.00 Hot Chesnut, 5.35 Tudor. DOUBLE: Big Evs and War Rooms.