Saturday Tips

Desert Hero can deliver a fairytale result in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

It would be a dream success if the William Haggas-trained colt could strike Classic gold in the colours of the King and Queen in their coronation year, having already provided a first Royal Ascot victory for his owners. Bred by the late Queen, Desert Hero won two of his three juvenile starts, demonstrating his already evident stamina when triumphing over nine furlongs on deep ground at the backend of last term. Pitched over 10 furlongs on his return at Newbury, the son of Sea The Stars found that trip a bit sharp, successfully switching up to a mile and a half in the King George V Stakes at the Royal meeting before adding a hard-fought Group Two success in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

While he beat the reopposing Chesspiece by just a neck that day, Desert Hero looked good value for the margin as Tom Marquand played it cool, producing him late and taking full advantage of what appears a handy turn of foot. The 14-furlong trip is obviously a question mark, but with only Gregory having triumphed over the distance, that comment applies to the majority and the more recent deployment of waiting tactics gives Desert Hero every chance of getting home, with some staying types further back in his pedigree too. Given the late Queen's last British Classic victory came via Dunfermline in the 1977 St Leger, victory for Desert Hero would seem eminently fitting. Spycatcher missed last week's Sprint Cup at Haydock due to quick ground but with conditions more to his liking on Town Moor, he can gain a measure of compensation in the Betfred Park Stakes. While this contest is seven furlongs rather than the six he would have faced on Merseyside, Spycatcher has proved adept at both, although he posted a career best at six and a half furlongs when just touched off in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time out.

Conditions seem rather more crucial to him than 220 yards and a repeat of his Group One form from Deauville would certainly put him right in the mix at the line. Iberian endured a luckless run at Goodwood but better fortune awaits in the Betfred Champagne Stakes. He looked a classy prospect on his debut for Charlie Hills, winning in style at Newbury, but he was beaten a length when switched up to Group Two level in the Vintage Stakes. However, he fluffed the start a bit that day and then had to try to come round the whole field, which puts a much more favourable light on his defeat. Iberian was doing all his best work at the finish and should not be underestimated. Tees Spirit ran his best race for a while last weekend and can take advantage of a lenient mark in the Betfred Portland. Rated 104 at the start of the campaign after notching up five wins last term, including an Irish Listed heat and the Dash at Epsom, Tees Spirit found life pretty tough in his first four starts this season.

After finishing well down the field as a 150-1 shot in the Nunthorpe, trainer Adrian Nicholls switched back to handicap company at Haydock last week and Tees Spirit relished the challenge as he found only Raasel too good off a mark of 93. Nicholls' daughter Mia took off a valuable 7lb that day and she is in the plate again for what looks a good opportunity. Away from Doncaster, Bluestocking can get a confidence boost as she drops to Listed level in the Tote Stand Cup Stakes at Chester. She has clashed with Warm Heart three times this season, beaten just a head at Newbury in May before coming home third in the Ribblesdale and then fourth in the Yorkshire Oaks last time out. Those last two runs were punctuated with a narrow defeat in the Irish Oaks which makes her the clear form pick.

SELECTIONS BATH: 1.40 Fen Tiger, 2.15 Unreal Connection, 2.50 Surging Tide, 3.25 Book Of Tales, 4.00 Airshow, 4.35 Reckon I'm Hot, 5.10 Luxy Lou, 5.45 Hawk Jet.

CHESTER: 2.05 Bluestocking, 2.40 First Impression, 3.15 Thanks Forever, 3.52 Due For Luck, 4.25 Gifted Angel, 5.00 Roman Dragon, 5.35 Chase The Dollar.

DONCASTER: 1.50 Iberian, 2.25 Tees Spirit, 3.00 Spycatcher, 3.35 DESERT HERO (NAP), 4.10 Symbol Of Light, 4.45 Deira Mile, 5.20 Spirit Catcher.

GOWRAN: 1.45 Get, 2.20 Meteor Storm, 2.55 Nostringsattached, 3.30 Sounds Of Heaven, 4.05 Partisan Hero, 4.40 Pink Sorrel, 5.15 Stop On Red.

LINGFIELD: 1.58 Make Clear, 2.33 Artisan Dancer, 3.08 Checkmeout, 3.47 Villas Bullet, 4.20 Quietness, 4.55 Okami, 5.30 Brora Breeze.

MUSSELBURGH: 3.42 Chinese Spirit, 4.15 Seahorse Syd, 4.50 Secret Command, 5.25 My Clementine, 6.00 Novak, 6.35 Lechro, 7.10 The Grey Lass.

NAVAN: 1.35 Toto Too, 2.10 Nyiri, 2.45 Miss Fourie, 3.20 Up And Out, 3.55 Bowgate Street, 4.30 Sign From Above, 5.05 Sea Road Fill, 5.40 Charming Fortune. DOUBLE: Desert Hero and Bluestocking.