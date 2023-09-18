Tuesday Tips

Forceful Speed can continue his resurgence in the Market Cross Jewellers Handicap at Redcar.

The son of New Bay won twice as a juvenile last season for trainer George Boughey, but that was not enough to prevent him from being gelded over the winter. He was well beaten on his return to action in soft ground at Doncaster, but that is hardly surprising given he pulled fiercely for his head during the early exchanges. His latest effort on a quicker surface at Pontefract is a better reflection of his ability as with a tongue-tie fitted for the first time he got back on the winning trail, clinging on to deny subsequent winner Paddy The Wire by a short head. Provided conditions do not not become testing, there is every chance Forceful Speed can defy a 2lb rise and add to his tally.

Impeller can be relied upon to produce another solid display in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap. Tim Easterby's charge has been largely consistent this term, racking up one win and a handful of places after really hitting his stride from July onwards. Placed in two similar races to this at Ripon on his latest couple of starts, Impeller remains on a competitive mark of 71. Miss Mai Tai had her winning streak broken at Leicester last month, but compensation awaits in the Moulton Nurseries Fillies' Handicap at Yarmouth. James Fanshawe's charge was seeking a fourth win on the bounce, having previously struck at Leicester, Goodwood and Lingfield.

However, it was not be as she was beaten half a length into second. Miss Mai Tai raced prominently that day and was just reeled in with the winning post in sight, losing little in defeat. The handicapper has edged her up 1lb to a mark of 75, but this daughter of Prince Of Lir could yet rise to the challenge. The Hun is backed to provide trainer Karl Burke with yet another juvenile success this season in the Download The At The Races App EBF Novice Stakes at Newcastle. While no match for the more experienced favourite Prepschool on his introduction at Ripon a month ago, the Showcasing colt was doing his best work at the finish over the mile and was clearly best of the chasing pack.

A step up to a mile and quarter looks sure to suit as he switches to the all-weather in the north east and he should prove hard to beat. Presenting Pete can make it back-to-back wins at Uttoxeter in the Quinnbet Daily Free Bet Handicap Hurdle. The six-year-old won comfortably at the track three weeks ago under Brian Hughes and with the champion jockey on board once more, a 5lb hike could prove lenient.

SELECTIONS: LISTOWEL: 2.05 Master Of The Hunt, 2.40 Lasting Peace, 3.15 Dragon Of Malta, 3.50 Fleetfoot, 4.25 Spanish Flame, 5.00 Cristal Clere, 5.35 Esquiline.

NEWCASTLE: 4.50 Toscan Genius, 5.25 The Hun, 6.00 Oscar Doodle, 6.30 Korroor, 7.00 Dianara, 7.30 Yoshimi, 8.00 Invested, 8.30 Mr Strutter.

REDCAR: 1.50 Loom Large, 2.25 Circus Lion, 3.00 Pepsi Cat, 3.35 FORCEFUL SPEED (NAP), 4.10 Impeller, 4.45 Plink, 5.20 Lincoln Rockstar.

UTTOXETER: 2.00 Alioski, 2.35 Jeudidee. 3.10 Rebel Leader, 3.45 Any News, 4.20 Addosh, 4.55 Presenting Pete.

YARMOUTH: 2.15 Line Sheet, 2.50 Berry Clever, 3.25 Warsong, 4.00 Prometeo, 4.35 Miss Mai Tai, 5.10 Battista, 5.45 Razzam, 6.15 Snow Berry. DOUBLE: Forceful Speed and Impeller.