Wednesday Tips

Knight can end his near year-long wait for a win in the Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes at Sandown.

Simon and Ed Crisford's charge won both of his juvenile outings in 2022, culminating in a stylish Group Three success on deep ground in Newbury's Horris Hill which was the last time he struck gold. The son of Mehmas was beaten 18 lengths in the Greenham on his return to action, while a trip to France for the Poule d'Essai des Poulains ended in disappointment as he was withdrawn by the starter.

Gelded after that, Knight shaped with promise on his comeback from a 104-day absence when fourth in the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood and stepped up again to come home a fair second in the Group Two Celebration Mile. Moving back down to Listed company for this mile assignment, Knight's rating of 111 puts him right in the mix while he is favoured at the weights as a three-year-old and without a penalty for his win at higher level least year.

Easy ground is also another positive factor. Winterfair is an interesting newcomer for William Haggas in the Follow @racingtv On Twitter Novice Stakes. A daughter of Kitten's Joy out of a half-sister to dual Classic winner Camelot, she boasts an entry in next month's Fillies' Mile and merits a second look. Al Asifah is on a retrieval mission in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth. The Frankel filly did not make her racecourse debut until May and was something of a revelation on her first two starts, winning by just short of five lengths on her first attempt at Haydock and hacking up by six and a half lengths in a Goodwood Listed heat.

However, upped to a mile and a half from 10 furlongs and supplemented for the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, Al Asifah came unstuck as the 5-6 favourite. Beaten eight and a half lengths in sixth, the form has still worked out well with winner Warm Heart now a dual Group One scorer, second Lumiere Rock a subsequent Group Two winner and third-placed Bluestocking only narrowly denied Irish Oaks glory. It could be a combination of factors was to blame for the defeat, with Al Asifah making a swift 11-day turnaround over a trip that stretched beyond her remit and in company that was just a bit too deep. Given the promise of her Listed win, Al Asifah should be given another chance.

Rogue Enforcer can make it third time lucky in the Molly Williamson Happy 80th Birthday EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Beverley. He has shown glimpses of ability for Peter Chapple-Hyam, finishing third behind a Group Three-placed runner on his first attempt at Newmarket before upgrading that to a recent second at Ripon. The Profitable colt might not need to find too much more to win on the Westwood.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 1.50 Jewel Of Kabeir, 2.20 Rogue Enforcer, 2.55 Lovely Masar, 3.25 Lady Nunthorpe, 4.00 Mattice, 4.35 Lohengrin, 5.10 Mac Ailey, 5.45 Letaba.

KELSO: 3.30 Fathers Advice, 4.05 Cedar Hill, 4.40 The Big Jetaway, 5.15 A Shining Moon, 5.50 Bucko's Boy, 6.25 Mister Bells, 7.00 Ourlittleprincess.

LISTOWEL: 2.10 River Vale, 2.45 The Wallpark, 3.15 Foxfire Glow, 3.50 Effernock Fizz, 4.25 Gevrey, 5.00 Sky Sprinter, 5.35 Traditude Tara.

SANDOWN: 1.55 Mary Of Modena, 2.30 Whiskey Pete, 3.05 Winterfair, 3.40 KNIGHT (NAP), 4.15 Classic Times, 4.50 In The Trenches, 5.25 Al Hargah.

YARMOUTH: 2.05 Alpine Girl, 2.40 Run For The Sun, 3.10 Edge Of Blue, 3.45 Al Asifah, 4.20 Flying Frontier, 4.55 Avon Light, 5.30 Snuggle. DOUBLE: Knight and Al Asifah.