Monday Tips

Union Island can open his account at the fourth time of asking now handicapping in the Sharles C.A. Nursery at Hamilton.

The youngster started off his career in great fashion, showing great early speed and only being run down close home. That form now looks exceptional as the horse who caught him was Adrian Keatley's Ballymount Boy who has subsequently finished second to Vandeek in the Richmond Stakes and Indian Run in the Acomb. It may look like Union Island has not progressed since his debut but you would be being very harsh for not forgiving him his Goodwood run, when drawn completely on the wrong part of the track and then his Ripon run last time out was respectable enough for a third effort, which meant he then qualified for a mark.

The Ripon form is also strong, with the second and third both winning next time out so while a mark of 78 is hardly a gift, Union Island should still play a part in the finish. Can't Stop Now is on very good terms with himself at present and has every chance of defying a big weight in the Bardykes Farm Nursery School Handicap. Versatile regarding trip, he is also a dual winner over hurdles so certainly pays his way every season. Beaten half a length into fifth at Musselburgh last month, he then won at Carlisle before being beaten just a neck at Chester last time out.

He is up another 2lb but arrives in much better form than most of his rivals. P J McDonald has a decent strike-rate when riding for Rod Millman and the pair team up with Four Adaay in the Dale Hall And Hickman Associates Handicap at Leicester. Ultra consistent, Four Adaay has been placed in 22 of his 39 races and can usually be relied upon to run right up to his mark. He did win off his current mark of 72 at Newmarket earlier in the season and has gone close the last twice off the same rating. Ralph Becket had several entries to choose from in the British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes so the fact he relies upon Doha could be telling.

Mind you, her pedigree makes her stand out like a sore thumb in any case. She is a daughter of two Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winners in Sea The Stars and Treve so you would be hoping she can at least win at Leicester maiden. Clearly she was never going to be an early type but she was unraced at two and only made her debut earlier this month so has taken plenty of time. Third at Kempton, she stayed on nicely over a mile suggesting this step up to 10 furlongs will suit her nicely. Saeed Bin Suroor's Nezeeh won impressively at Thirsk on his debut and gets the chance to prove he is as good as he looked there in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The son of Profitable has been gelded since his debut win, which is no surprise as he was very colty in the paddock that day, although it did not slow him down once the race started. Exceptionally weak in the market, there will not have been many newcomers in the famous Godolphin silks that have been sent off 11-1, but Nezeeh fairly bolted up in what looked a decent event on paper. His appearance has seen Oisin Murphy reroute from Leicester to Wolverhampton, which speaks volumes. Emma Lavelle's Gold Link can put his race fitness to good use in the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Handicap Chase at Warwick.

SELECTIONS: DOWN ROYAL: 1.50 Gold Coast Galleon, 2.25 Polar Bear, 3.00 Saxon Land, 3.35 Muhaarar's Girl, 4.10 Gosford, 4.45 Red Trail, 5.20 Eastern Legend.

HAMILTON: 1.45 Banner Road, 2.20 Fiskerton, 2.55 UNION ISLAND (NAP), 3.30 Dundory, 4.05 Glendown, 4.40 Can't Stop Now, 5.15 Willingly.

LEICESTER: 2.05 Local Boy, 2.40 Without Flow, 3.15 Dosman, 3.50 Four Adaay, 4.25 Doha, 5.00 Albert Cee, 5.35 Exigency.

ROSCOMMON: 2.10 Jhentong Enki, 2.45 Pidoyne, 3.20 Idol, 3.55 Hand Over Fist, 4.30 Hercule Du Seuil, 5.05 Downtown Queen, 5.40 Glens Lullaby.

WARWICK: 1.55 Mikimoto, 2.30 Allbetsoff, 3.05 Gold Link, 3.40 Nibras Gold, 4.15 Famoso, 4.50 Sea The Clouds.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.55 Touchwood, 5.30 Tropical Air, 6.00 Nezeeh, 6.30 Lola's Moment, 7.00 Under Curfew, 7.30 Send In The Clouds, 8.00 Darker, 8.30 Voltaic. Double: Union Island and Nezeeh.