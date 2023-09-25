Tuesday Tips

Pinafore can stamp her class on the Grassroots Series Final Sprint Handicap at Nottingham.

William Haggas' filly is giving plenty of weight to all of her rivals but that is for very good reason. She won a qualifier for this event by three and a quarter lengths, a long distance in sprinting terms, before running very well at York in a valuable race last time out. Beaten just two lengths there, the handicapper thought it was a career best and put her up another 3lb, but she is nevertheless expected to prove hard to beat. Roger Varian's Times Edition is a very interesting runner in the EBF Oh So Sharp Maiden Fillies' Stakes. She is from a famous family, one that has produced Breeders' Cup winner Newspaperofrecord, and this Kingman filly made a very pleasing debut at Sandown.

Running in a hood, it appeared David Egan's main task was to get her settled, which he did, but it meant he was on the back foot when the first two kicked. She ended up flying home for third and winning a race like this should prove a formality given normal improvement. Varian also appears to hold very strong claims in the Grassroots Series Middle Distance Final Handicap with Warren Hill. Consistent all season, she gained a deserved success on her penultimate outing over the same course and distance she faces here. She appeared not to get home over an extended 11 furlongs last time out, so dropping back down to 10 will be in her favour. Charlie Johnston's Middlesex should take the beating in the George Kilburn Memorial EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes at Beverley.

She really caught the eye when third on her debut at a big price on the all-weather at Wolverhampton behind two with previous experience. It would be no surprise if she was a lot more clued up on this occasion. Ziggy's Condor can return to winning ways in the McCabe 20th Wedding Anniversary Restricted Novice Stakes. The Havana Grey colt won on his debut and was then a fine second to Dragon Leader in a big sales race at York. Sent off favourite back at York last time out, he was only third but it might not have been a bad race as the fourth came out and won readily at Pontefract last week. Ed Dunlop's Hint Of The Jungle has won his last two and can make it three in a row in the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap.

Successful at Beverley and Wolverhampton the last twice, the handicapper has not been able to get carried away as he has not won either by far. As a result he begins life in open company from a mark of 78 and that seems fair enough. The Adrian Nicholls-trained Due Consideration looks the safest bet at Newcastle in the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 2.15 Natacata, 2.50 Middlesex, 3.25 Ziggy's Condor, 4.00 Looking For Lynda, 4.35 Scottish Reel, 5.10 Zozimus, 5.45 Hostelry.

CORK: 1.20 Sweetest, 1.55 Kiki Roberts, 2.30 Inventor, 3.05 Daisy Jones, 3.40 Get, 4.15 Self Belief, 4.50 Sheyya, 5.25 Broad Daylight.

LINGFIELD: 1.50 Lady Dreamer, 2.25 Hint Of The Jungle, 3.00 So Sleepy, 3.35 Belo Horizonte, 4.10 Flickering Flame, 4.45 Indemnity, 5.20 Tessy Lad, 5.50 Demilion.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Due Consideration, 5.30 Geelong, 6.00 Spirit Of Ash, 6.30 Eranthis, 7.00 Ribble River, 7.30 Mickley, 8.00 Rainbow Rain, 8.30 Whatwouldyouknow.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.05 Irish Nectar, 2.40 Times Edition, 3.15 Charlie Mason, 3.50 PINAFORE (NAP), 4.25 Warren Hill, 5.00 Roost, 5.35 Botas. DOUBLE: Pinafore and Times Edition.