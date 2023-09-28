Friday Tips

Shuwari can extend her winning run to three in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

Ollie Sangster's filly boasts an outstanding piece of form having beaten subsequent Group One winner Fallen Angel on her most recent run in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown back in July. The daughter of New Bay arrived there with a fast ground debut win to her name and showed her versatility in terms of conditions when fending off Fallen Angel by half a length, looking as though there was a still a bit to come. She will have to improve if the ratings are to be taken at face value as Ylang Ylang is 6lb her superior, but Aidan O'Brien's challenger was disappointing in the Moyglare and Shuwari makes more appeal.

Epictetus is on something of a retrieval mission for John and Thady Gosden after letting down favourite-backers at Goodwood last month. It appeared connections had found the key to the Kingman colt in dropping back to a mile at the Glorious meeting at the start of August, where he accounted for the one-time Classic hope Nostrum by a length. Returned to Goodwood for the Celebration Mile, Epictetus enjoyed a less than ideal run, finding his route blocked on a couple of occasions and eventually coming home fifth, beaten just under five lengths.

His rider that day, Kieran O'Neill, felt the soft ground was against his mount and with Frankie Dettori taking the reins again, Epictetus might enjoy more suitable conditions at Headquarters. Lion's Pride was hailed by Gosden senior as his best progeny of Roaring Lion earlier in the season and the colt gets another chance to live up to that moniker in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Godolphin Stakes. His current rating of 106 means he is no slouch, but he is yet to reach star status in three starts to date.

Second on his first attempt at Newcastle back in May, Lion's Pride opened his account at Kempton in July, easily beating subsequent Melrose winner and stablemate Middle Earth with another winner back in third. Stepped up to Listed level at Windsor, he was not disgraced in finishing a length behind the reopposing Candleford in a race that probably was not really run to suit him. Lion's Pride gets an extra 2lb from that rival this time and looks a runner on the up, with connections having resisted the temptation to go for the St Leger.

Sea Theme proved game in winning the Listed Galtres Stakes and a move to Group Three company looks within her compass in the Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Stakes. Silver Lady has not raced since May but can make her mark on her return in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai British EBF Rosemary Stakes.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 4.35 Un Bacio Ancora, 5.10 Lockdown, 5.45 Lily Hart, 6.15 Yester, 6.45 Bold Discovery, 7.15 Eclat De Lumiere, 7.45 Pro Bono, 8.15 Tastyee.

GOWRAN: 2.05 Born In Purple, 2.40 The Bay Horse, 3.15 Chemdawg, 3.50 Anna Bunina, 4.25 Lucky Zebo, 5.00 Como Park, 5.35 Sharp Object.

HAYDOCK: 2.00 Kells, 2.35 Estelle, 3.10 Avoriaz, 3.45 Due For Luck, 4.20 Maxident, 4.50 Zillion, 5.25 Pearl Eye.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Unplugged, 5.30 Solray, 6.00 First Of May, 6.30 Merry Secret, 7.00 Bernie The Bear, 7.30 Zapphire, 8.00 Dreamrocker, 8.30 John Kirkup.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Silver Lady, 2.25 Sea Theme, 3.00 SHUWARI (NAP), 3.35 Epictetus, 4.10 Symbol Of Power, 4.45 Markoon, 5.20 Lion's Pride, 5.55 Real Gain.

WORCESTER: 2.15 Grand Roi, 2.50 Master Malachy, 3.25 Flying Fortune, 4.00 Young Merlin, 4.30 Ma Belle Noire, 5.05 Walkinthewoods. DOUBLE: Shuwari and Lion's Pride.