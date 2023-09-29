Saturday Tips

River Tiber has to reverse Prix Morny form with Vandeek in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket but it would not be the first time an Aidan O'Brien runner has bounced back to form in fine fashion this season.

This Wootton Bassett colt looked a potential world beater when hosing up by 10 lengths on debut, adding a Naas win next time before prevailing by just a neck in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. River Tiber was then off the track until the middle of August, when he headed to Deauville for the Morny. However, O'Brien was up front in stressing he had missed some work in the lead up to the race and Ryan Moore was not too hard on him when his chance of victory had gone. Even then he was only beaten two and a quarter lengths in third on ground much deeper than ideal. With a full build-up and a quicker surface, River Tiber can roar back to form.

Sacred Angel also ran in the Morny and might be a value call in the Cheveley Park Stakes. A Newmarket maiden winner on her second start, she made a seamless leap to Group Three company in the Princess Margaret at Ascot before heading on to Deauville, where her owner Nurlan Bizakov sponsored the card. She fared best of the horses that raced to the fore, coming home a near five-length fourth in very soft ground. Aablan showed plenty of guts to win the Solario Stakes, an attitude that should stand him in good stead stepping up to a mile in the Royal Lodge Stakes.

Remarkably Charlie Appleby has yet to win this mile event, but judged on his two seven-furlong wins to date, Aablan looks ready to step up to a mile. He still looked green at Sandown, racing a bit keenly before knuckling down well to top Inishfallen by a neck on the line, with rider James Doyle sure a mile on decent conditions would be well within his remit.

The bet365 Cambridgeshire is once again a tricky puzzle, with 35 runners for the nine-furlong cavalry charge down the Newmarket straight. Greek Order heads the market and rightfully so after winning each of his last two starts, with his recent four-and-a-half-length Newbury verdict impressing. The handicapper has subsequently had his say, but an increased mark of 95 might not yet have his measure, while Zozimus appeals at much longer odds for a place.

Enfjaar is an intriguing runner in the cavani.co.uk The Sock Shuffle Handicap at Haydock as he has his first start since finishing down the field in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. Impressive in his maiden and novice wins, he was all at sea upped to Group Three company but can find handicap level much more his speed.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 4.57 Search, 5.30 Deira Mile, 6.00 Mbappe, 6.30 Fair Angellica, 7.00 Munificent, 7.30 Goose Rock, 8.00 Macho Mania, 8.30 Voodoo Ray.

CHESTER: 1.30 Robbo, 2.05 Baez, 2.35 Shaka, 3.10 Roman Dragon, 3.45 Dreams Adozen, 4.20 Evocative Spark, 4.53 Honeymooner, 5.28 King's Code.

GOWRAN: 2.15 Emotivo, 2.50 Granpa Ger, 3.25 Jaariam, 4.00 Quarry Rocco, 4.35 Gentlemansgame, 5.10 Positive Thinker, 5.45 Brucejack.

HAYDOCK: 2.10 Marama, 2.40 Clearpoint, 3.15 Rock Opera, 3.50 Move On In, 4.25 Enfjaar, 5.02 Gone Rogue, 5.35 Dark Jedi.

KILLARNEY: 1.55 The Euphrates, 2.30 Royal Toast, 3.05 Ano Manna, 3.35 Turbulence, 4.10 Smart Cookie, 4.45 Rioja Alta, 5.20 Lakewood.

MARKET RASEN: 2.14 Our Nel, 2.45 Balboa, 3.20 Young Wolf, 3.55 Vintage Fizz, 4.30 Enthused, 5.05 Man Of The Sea, 5.40 Rhodia.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Aablan, 2.25 Sacred Angel, 3.00 RIVER TIBER (NAP), 3.40 Greek Order, 4.15 Chorus, 4.50 Falling For You, 5.25 Glenfinnan.

RIPON: 1.45 Kandoo, 2.20 Miguel, 2.55 Bay Of Hope, 3.30 Indian Creak, 4.05 Princess Karine, 4.40 Franberri, 5.15 Haizoom. DOUBLE: River Tiber and Aablan.