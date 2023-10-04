Thursday Tips

God's Window rates a smart prospect and can make it two wins from as many starts in the Byerley Stud British EBF Novice Stakes at Salisbury.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Dubawi youngster made his debut at the Leger meeting, where he did everything asked in recording a cosy success. Ridden into it on the outside of runners, he quickened nicely two out and was kept up to his work to account for Redhot Whisper by three-quarters of a length. He was sent off the 4-1 co-favourite in that Doncaster run, and with Bellum Justum in fourth since winning what looked a warm maiden at Newmarket, there is hopefully substance in the form. Whether he will take up his Group One Futurity Trophy entry back at Doncaster remains to be seen, as it is a big jump up and quick turnaround, but connections might be tempted if he makes light work of this assignment.

Palmar Bay returns from 140 days off to take his chance in what looks an interesting British EBF Radcliffe & Co Conditions Stakes. Ralph Beckett's Exceed And Excel colt has had two outings so far this year, but has not competed since May. A promising second to now Listed-placed Tears Of A Clown was then backed up by victory over Jasour, who two runs later won the Group Two July Stakes. He had to work to get to Jasour but subsequent events have shown just what a good effort it was. Palmar Bay was last seen when a late withdrawal from the Rose Bowl at Newbury, but that Listed entry demonstrates the regard in which he is held and he could be set for a useful autumn campaign.

It promises to be a productive afternoon for Beckett, with Qirat and Indelible leading fancies for their respective divisions of the Radcliffe & Co British EBF Novice Stakes. The Kimpton Downs handler - whose Westover was second in the Arc on Sunday - could be on the mark at Lingfield, too, as Bernese should feel the benefit of her initial run when she goes for the At The Races App Form Study EBF Restricted Novice Stakes. Elsewhere on the Lingfield card, Tropical Air can make it a four-timer with victory in the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap. Charlie Johnston's runner has been a revelation since switching to artificial surfaces and his latest win at Newcastle came about with the minimum of fuss. Staying at the Surrey track, Labiqa is worth an interest in the Download The At The Races App Fillies' Handicap.

She took a strong hold through the early part of her last run at Kempton but was still able to finish to good effect to take second. With that in mind, this first try at a mile up from seven furlongs is a move well worth taking from the Charlie Hills team.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 4.25 Puella Law, 4.55 Machiavellian Lady, 5.30 Full Regalia, 6.00 Doves Of Peace, 6.30 Lost In Time, 7.00 Measured Moments, 7.30 Phoenix Glow, 8.00 Lunar Shadow, 8.30 Team Endeavour.

LINGFIELD: 1.40 Monkmoor Pip, 2.10 Sparked, 2.45 Bernese, 3.15 Tropical Air, 3.45 Labiqa, 4.15 Island Native, 4.45 Starry Eyes, 5.15 Someone's Wish, 5.45 Emperor's Clothes.

SALISBURY: 13.52 GOD'S WINDOW (NAP), 2.25 Chequers Court, 2.57 Qirat, 3.27 Indelible, 3.57 Palmar Bay, 4.30 Desert Doctor, 5.02 Battista, 5.35 Sailing On.

THURLES: 2.15 Gushing, 2.50 Admiral Mae, 3.20 What Adaay, 3.50 Contrapposto, 4.20 Deakin, 4.50 Kings Prince, 5.20 The Mediator.

WARWICK: 2.00 Little Miss Dante, 2.35 Ideal De Romay, 3.05 Valentino Dancer, 3.35 Watergrange Jack, 4.05 Opening Bid, 4.35 Out Out.

DOUBLE: God's Window and Labiqa.