Friday Tips

Naqeeb has carried a weight of expectation since his very first run and he can start to realise some of those hopes with a first Listed victory in the Troy Asset Management Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot.

As a Nathaniel half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum, Naqeeb was always going to face a tough task in getting anywhere near the exploits of his multiple Group One-winning relations. However, punters were not deterred, sending him off a short-priced favourite when third on his Leicester debut in April before he went off at more generous odds of 8-1 when second on his next attempt. Given a bit of a break subsequently by William Haggas, Naqeeb has looked a different horse since returning with a narrow defeat the hands of the reopposing Middle Earth in July, winning his novice at Kempton by 10 lengths before following up with a cosy verdict on his handicap bow at Haydock last month.

Both Baaeed and Hukum were horses that got better and better with time, so it may well be Naqeeb is of the same ilk and this looks a good opportunity to test his abilities. Even though Chesspiece has to concede 3lb to Naqeeb, he is still slightly better off on the ratings, but the selection still appeals as an unexposed type who is rapidly on the up. Rohaan ran his best race this season when seventh in the Ayr Gold Cup and is attractively weighted - even off the top spot - in the Ascot Iron Stand Handicap. He was lining up in the Group Three Bengough Stakes at this meeting last year and it is a fair reflection of the moderate season he has had that he is instead running here off a mark of 102 this time around, some 11lb lower than his perch 12 months ago.

Beaten less than two lengths by Significantly, Rohaan could now be finding his sparkle again and back over a course and distance where he has won four times, including two Wokinghams, David Evans' runner can hit the target. Panning For Gold is the pick in the Quaff Box Handicap at Newcastle. A winner at Southwell in August, that victory off a mark of 70 was his fourth of the season having notched his first win off a perch of 52 in June. David Simcock's charge was a length-and-a-quarter victor in Nottinghamshire, but he looked value for the distance and a further 7lb rise might not anchor him. Copperhead can return from a short break in style in the Broadsword Group 25th Anniversary Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

The nine-year-old has not struck gold since winning an Ascot Grade Two back in February 2020, but he showed a glimmer of promise when second back in May, with the winner Jet Plane having triumphed at Newton Abbot earlier in the week. September Daisy was a course and distance winner at Hexham on her most recent run back in May and she can double up in the Download The N-E Bet App Today Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 2.12 Alazwar, 2.47 Juana Ines, 3.22 Jeff Koons, 3.57 NAQEEB (NAP), 4.30 Art De Vivre, 5.05 Rohaan.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.50 Charming Fortune, 2.25 Rockview Consort, 3.00 Fassbender, 3.35 Kansas City Star, 4.10 Morricone, 4.45 Silver King, 5.20 Movie King.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Eglish, 5.30 Big Gossey, 6.00 Pipsy, 6.30 Tai Tam Bay, 7.00 Kairyu, 7.30 One Boss, 8.00 Sweetest Rose, 8.30 Emeric.

FONTWELL: 1.45 Blame The Game, 2.20 Clondaw Royale, 2.55 Copperhead, 3.30 Makanao, 4.07 Small Bad Bob, 4.40 En Coeur, 5.15 Sir Rock.

HEXHAM: 1.25 Kilta, 2.00 Theirshegoes, 2.35 Monochromix, 3.10 September Daisy, 3.45 Fete Champetre, 4.20 Eveque, 4.55 Imac Wood.

NEWCASTLE: 4.02 Moralisa, 4.35 Charlie's Choice, 5.10 Across Earth, 5.45 Panning For Gold, 6.15 Copper Mountain, 6.45 Time To Rumble, 7.15 Beyond Words, 7.45 Raffles Rebel, 8.15 Lady Celia. DOUBLE: Naqeeb and Rohaan.