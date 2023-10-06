Saturday Tips

Inspiral can add another Group One to her already admirable tally in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

John and Thady Gosden's charge will be having just her fourth outing of what has been an up and down season, with her Royal Ascot reappearance ending in a narrow Queen Anne defeat before she ran no sort of race at all up against Paddington in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. That latter came on very deep ground and while the daughter of Frankel enjoys a bit of cut, ploughing through those testing conditions did not suit in the slightest and Frankie Dettori did not persist when it was clear her chance had gone. Turned out again quickly in the Prix Jacques le Marois, Inspiral showed that run to be all wrong as she put Big Rock to the sword by a length and a quarter for what was a stylish success.

Inspiral faces a new challenge in Andre Fabre's Mqse De Sevigne, but she is yet to run on good ground while the selection is proven on such conditions and is the superior contender on ratings. Zoulu Chief is on a roll ahead of the #150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, having won at Windsor and York on his last two starts, with the form of his Knavesmire win looking particularly strong. The second, Starlust, has subsequently won the Sirenia Stakes, a race which also produced Mill Reef hero Array, while the third, Room Service, scooped a huge pot in a sales race at Doncaster's St Leger meeting.

Four of the also-rans have also been on the mark since, with Zoulu Chief's mark having risen to 11lb to 97, making him the obvious pick on that basis. At Ascot, Al Aasy can gain a second Group Three win of the season in the Jim Barry Cumberland Lodge Stakes. He prevailed by a neck over El Drama in the 10-furlong Rose of Lancaster in August, but had to make do with second place when stepping back up to a mile and a half at Leopardstown. Conceding an overall 11lb to the three-year-old winner Adelaide River, it was a fine performance and this looks an easier task on paper.

Commanche Falls is another with a Group Three already under his belt this term ahead of the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes. His Hackwood Stakes win in July marked a career high and he has since acquitted himself well against a subsequent Group One victor before returning to winning form in a York Listed, when he beat the reopposing Juan Les Pins by three-quarters of a length. Commanche Falls can confirm that form on more favourable terms. Quinault thrives at Ascot and can chalk up an eighth win of the campaign in the Howden Challenge Cup. Dragon Leader finished second to the aforementioned Room Service at Doncaster but can regain the winning thread in the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar. He won another sales heat at York in fantastic fashion and his is another who benefits from the race conditions.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 1.50 Korker, 2.25 Al Aasy, 3.00 Commanche Falls, 3.35 Quinault, 4.10 Nigiri, 4.45 Jumbeau.

CURRAGH: 1.10 Illinois, 1.45 Snellen, 2.20 Narlita, 2.55 Next Trick, 3.30 Expressova, 4.05 Pop Star, 4.40 Arch Enemy, 5.15 Universally.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.55 Kiki Badger, 2.30 Genois, 3.05 Old Soul, 3.40 Ballybough Aine, 4.15 Dame Rapide, 4.50 Sayitfirst, 5.25 Tomavian.

FONTWELL: 2.15 San Pedro, 2.50 Guy, 3.25 Double Powerful, 4.00 Le Patron, 4.35 Fifty Ball, 5.10 Tamaris, 5.45 Court In The Act.

NEWMARKET: 1.30 Whispering Words, 2.05 ZOULU CHIEF (NAP), 2.40 Long Ago, 3.15 Inspiral, 3.50 Wonder, 4.25 Military Leader, 5.00 Vermilion.

REDCAR: 1.40 Filey Beach, 2.10 Contrast, 2.45 Dragon Leader, 3.20 Wait And Hope, 3.55 Johan, 4.30 Shaladar, 5.05 Award Dancer, 5.35 Soul Seeker.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Sexy Rexy, 4.55 Delvey, 5.30 Kaaress, 6.00 Too Much Trevor, 6.30 Bazball, 7.00 Regal Envoy, 7.30 Minnetonka, 8.00 Caramay, 8.30 Connected.