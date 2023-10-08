Monday Tips

Curran should prove hard to beat in the Northern Commercials New And Used Commercial Vehicles EBF Novice Stakes at Pontefract.

The son of Gleneagles caught the eye making late headway when fourth on his debut at Carlisle and he then switched to the all-weather at Newcastle. He came up against a hot favourite at Gosforth Park in The Hun, who had finished a promising second on his first start, but Curran accounted for him fairly readily in the end. Running over 10 furlongs for a second time back on the grass, Charlie Johnston's youngster looks capable of defying the mandatory penalty. Ralph Beckett has a healthy strike-rate when he sends one to the West Yorkshire venue and Invincible Molly looks capable of adding to her in-form trainer's tally. Not beaten far on her first two starts, she confirmed that promise with a decisive success in a novice at York last month. Sent handicapping now for the Racing TV On Sky Channel 424 Nursery, there should be more to come. Hedonista is one for the RacingTV HD Bluff Cove Handicap.

Ed Walker's filly has been suited by the move to two miles, with her penultimate start at Kempton - her first at the trip - working out well, with the three in front of her winning since. She then went back to the Sunbury circuit where she came home best to get her head in front. Tom Marquand rides and he could be in for a good afternoon, as Eastern Charm in the Leslie Burton (Fisher) Handicap and Safety Catch in the Julie Mainprize - 40 Years In The NHS Maiden Stakes should both make their presence felt. Silvretta is expected to get off the mark in the At The Races App Market Movers Maiden Stakes at Windsor. A midfield finish on her introduction at Newbury does not tell the whole story as she was badly hampered at a crucial stage, so she actually did well to be beaten less than five lengths.

At Newmarket next time she was beaten a short head by Sumo Sam - but while the winner has subsequently won twice at Group Two level, Silvretta has only run once since, returning from 11 months on the sidelines to again finish second at Kempton three weeks ago. Her long-term future may well lie in handicaps, but she has shown enough to suggest she is up to winning a backend maiden of this level. Dan and Harry Skelton can strike on Stratford's National Hunt card, with Bahio Boum lining up with strong claims. He showed enough when third on his debut at Worcester to suggest a race like the Winfibre Open National Hunt Flat Race should be within his compass.

SELECTIONS: PONTEFRACT: 2.00 CURRAN (NAP), 2.30 Invincible Molly, 3.00 Eastern Charm, 3.30 Hedonista, 4.00 Cosmos Raj, 4.30 Safety Catch, 5.05 Beauty Choice, 5.40 Heartrate.

STRATFORD: 2.05 Cawthorne Lad, 2.40 Lecce Lady, 3.10 Captain Attridge, 3.40 Time To Bite, 4.10 Hourless, 4.45 Sublime Heights, 5.15 Bahio Boum.

WINDSOR: 1.50 Tactical Control, 2.20 Faayzah, 2.50 Beauty Generation, 3.20 Dream Of Mischief, 3.50 Silvretta, 4.20 Mrs Meader, 4.52 Geelong, 5.22 On Edge.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Lunanera, 5.00 Luna Magic, 5.30 Edge Of Blue, 6.00 Cervaro Della Sala, 6.30 King Of The Pride, 7.00 Way Of Life, 7.30 Tallulah Myla, 8.00 Bernie The Bear, 8.30 Major Gatsby. DOUBLE: Curran and Silvretta.